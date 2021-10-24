Falabella builds its own commerce platform in the cloud

South American retailer Falabella opened a global capability centre (GCC) in India in 2018 to drive the group’s digital transformation, including replacing the company’s legacy ecommerce operations with a more modern platform in the cloud.

Falabella had 25 different websites for brands including Sodimac, Tottus, and Mallplaza, each in need of modernization. It had been running its ecommerce operations on Oracle ATG for over 12 years, and couldn’t just move ATG into a public cloud such as Amazon Web Services, or Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud Platform.

Falabella India Vinayak Raichur.

“Being the big monolith that it is, it put a huge tech burden on us. Our speed to market and development was heavily compromised. It also hampered innovation within the organization because there were severe limitations with what it can do,” says Falabella India’s senior director of engineering for digital retail, Vinayak Raichur.

The masterplan for the modernization, Project Catalyst, was the brainchild of Falabella CIO Ashish Grover. A global initiative primarily run in India, began in late 2018 and ended in November 2020 with the transformation of the company’s largest website, Falabella.com.