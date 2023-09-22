Top 15 data management platforms available today

Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience

Oracle’s entry has been growing over the years as the company merges together technology from BlueKai, Moat, AddThis, and other Oracle products. What began as a relatively simple data management tool has grown to be a portal for tracking the performance of digital advertising across channels. So Oracle renamed it Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience. It integrates data across a wide arrange of sources to help optimize the value of ad dollar spending.

Pega

Pega builds a low-code platform for designing and executing digital marketing campaigns. Its cloud-hosted tool manages customer communications to deliver the right messages at times when they can be absorbed. The platform enables your team to customize a sales workflow and analyze which steps are delivering the best return. Background tasks such as order management can be delegated to robotic process automation tools to simplify life for customers and the fulfillment team.

Permutive

The DMP from Permutive is designed to be ready for the shift in ad tracking as rules abouprivacy grow stronger. Its platform supports both publishers and advertisers so both can understand which creative work delivers the best results. Publishers find a privacy-safe way to deliver first-party information to advertisers while advertisers get the information they need to track performance across all of the publishing platforms in the open web.

Roku OneView

The brand name may be more familiar as a streaming video device manufacturer, but Roku also places ads. The company brought Dataxu under the brand umbrella and dubbed it OneView. Now advertisers can use the data management platform to track how their campaigns are performing. The system uses access to the streaming services identity information to track users across multiple devices in one coordinated reporting mechanism.

SAS Data Management

The Data Management tool from SAS is designed to be heavily integrated with many data sources, be they data lakes, data pipes such as Hadoop, data fabrics, or mere databases. Its Integrated Process Designer is a visual tool to create data flows that integrate data to produce concise reports. Along the way, metadata is collected, organized, and maintained to help debug and ensure data integrity.

Simpli.fi

Agencies and ad buyers for large clients turn to Simpli.fifor a workflow management tool that unifies purchasing and tracking across media. The platform is integrated across digital venues such as search and social media and older markets such as print, cable TV, radio, and broadcast. The goal is to make it simpler for larger advertisers to launch and coordinate large campaigns across multiple media channels. The platform also juggles invoicing and payment to keep accounting software coordinated with ad buying.

Snowflake

This general platform wants to be a data warehouse and data lake for any general data stream. The company offers the service to a broad range of companies from the financial sector to manufacturing to retail. Of course, marketing also works. Snowflake also maintains a large data marketplace where third parties sell the data that can fill out your reports.

Survey CTO

One common way to test market sentiment is to gather information directly from customers. Survey CTO is a platform that organizes and automates many of the details for distributing questionnaires and collecting their responses. These may be online or offline through devices like tablets or smartphones. Once the data is collected, the system can produce reports and infographics or share the data with other tools such as Zapier, Stata, or SPSS.

TruAudience

TransUnion, the credit scoring company, also runs TruAudience (formerly Signal) to help marketing teams unlock their “identity resolution capabilities.” The product merges this data with the information it gathers from third parties such as streaming audio or video providers. The goal is to create various “audiences” defined by particular characteristics or habits and then target them across multiple platforms.