Whirlpool’s Danielle Brown on personalizing online customer experiences

Danielle Brown, CIO at Whirlpool Corp., joins host Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They discuss advancing product features via sensor data, accelerating digital twin strategies, reinventing supply chain dynamics and more. This episode is sponsored by the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. Learn more at FairfaxCountyEDA.Org.

