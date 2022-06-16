Adobe brings first-party commerce data to customer data platform

In a bid to cater to enterprise efforts to improve customer experience and drive hyperpersonalization, Adobe is integrating its Adobe Commerce suite, formerly known as Magento, with its Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP).

Retail brands can use the new capability, which is now available in beta, to link first-party commerce data to Adobe Real-Time CDP and other applications within the Adobe Experience Cloud suite, said Ryan Fleiss, director of product marketing for the company’s CDP.

This allows brands to use insights from shopping and browsing behavior to build rich customer profiles and deliver more personalized shopping journeys, Fleiss added.

Adobe’s announcement is in synch with similar announcements from rivals such as Oracle and Amplitude.

Last month, Oracle said that it was enabling the integration of data from company’s Unity Customer Data Platform into its customer service offering, dubbed Oracle Service, to let customer service agents gain a complete view of the customer, improve agent efficiency, and enhance service quality.

On its part, Amplitude recently launched a customer data platform with analytics capabilities complemented by an aggressive pricing strategy to take on rival vendors.

In addition to the CDP data integration, Adobe said that the predictive lead and account scoring feature for the B2B (business-to-business) and B2P (business-to-people) editions of for Real-Time CDP had become generally available.

AI to help identify sales opportunities

This feature, according to Adobe, allows brands create a more efficient marketing pipeline by identifying people and accounts likely to become sales opportunities, via Adobe’s artificial intelligence engine, dubbed Adobe Sensei.

Adobe also announced the general availability of Segment Match inside Real-Time CDP, which allows two or more Adobe Experience Platform users to exchange market segment data. It was developed to manage customer data overlap among brands, allowing companies to join the personas or profiles of mutual customers and generate a more complete view that could help in marketing or personalization.

Adobe this week also released its HIPAA-compliant, Real-Time CDP with Healthcare Shield. The tool is designed to allow healthcare brands subject to HIPAA (the US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) to securely use sensitive personal data when personalizing communications and application interfaces for healthcare customers, Fleiss said.

In addition to the healthcare CDP, Adobe said that it was introducing new privacy and security enhancements designed to manage customer data. These enhancements include encryption control, tools to automatically honor policies around consumer consent or preferences, and attribute-based access controls, the company added.