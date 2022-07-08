TOGAF certification guide: Options, training, cost, exam info

TOGAF is a longstanding, popular, open-source enterprise architecture framework that is widely used by large businesses, government agencies, non-government public organizations, and defense agencies. Offered by The Open Group, TOGAF advises enterprises on how best to implement, deploy, manage, and maintain enterprise architecture.

The Open Group offers several options for those who want to be certified in the TOGAF 9. Earning a cert is a great way to demonstrate to employers that you are qualified to work in an enterprise architecture environment using the TOGAF 9.2 Standard framework. TOGAF is designed to help organizations implement enterprise architecture management using a standardized framework that is still highly customizable to a company’s specific enterprise architecture needs.

Earlier this year, The Open Group announced the latest update to the TOGAF framework, releasing TOGAF Standard, 10th Edition. The update brought changes to the structure of the framework, making it easier to navigate and more accessible for companies to adopt and customize for their unique business needs. Currently, The Open Group offers certifications only for TOGAF 9, but there are plans to release new certifications that align with TOGAF Standard, 10th Edition. This article will be updated once the new certifications are announced in the coming months.

TOGAF 9 Foundation and TOGAF 9 Certified

The TOGAF 9 Foundation and TOGAF 9 Certified are the two main certifications for the TOGAF Standard, Version 9.2 offered by The Open Group. To earn your TOGAF 9 Foundation certification, you’ll need to pass the TOGAF 9 Part 1 exam. To earn the next level of certification, the TOGAF 9 Certified designation, you’ll need to pass the TOGAF 9 Part 2 exam.

You can opt to take each exam separately at different times, or you can take the TOGAF 9 Combined Part 1 and Part 2 exam to earn both certifications at once. There are no prerequisites for the TOGAF 9 Part 1 exam, but you will need to pass the first exam to qualify for the TOGAF 9 Part 2 examination.

The TOGAF 9 Part 1 exam covers basic and core concepts of TOGAF, introduction to the Architecture Development Method (ADM), enterprise continuum and tools, ADM phases, ADM guidelines and templates, architecture governance, architecture viewpoints and stakeholders, building blocks of enterprise architecture, ADM deliverables, and TOGAF reference models.

The TOGAF 9 Part 2 exam has eight scenario-based questions that demonstrate your ability to apply your foundational knowledge from the first exam to real-world enterprise architecture situations. The eight questions are drawn from topics such as ADM phases, adapting the ADM, architecture content framework, TOGAF reference models, and the architecture capability framework.

TOGAF Business Architecture Level 1

The Open Group offers the TOGAF Business Architecture Level 1 certification, which focuses on validating your knowledge and understanding of business modeling, business capabilities, TOGAF business scenarios, information mapping, and value streams.

Integrating Risk and Security Certification

The Open Group also offers the Integrating Risk and Security Certification, which validates that you understand several security and risk concepts as they apply to enterprise architecture. The certification covers important security and risk concepts as they relate to the TOGAF ADM, information security management, enterprise risk management, other IT security and risk standards, enterprise security architecture, and the importance of security and risk management in an organization. There are no prerequisites for the exam, but to pass you will need to attend three hours of training from an accredited training course and then pass the assessment. There is an option for self-study training via an e-learning platform.

TOGAF certification training

The Open Group offers self-study material, with two available study guides that cover the TOGAF 9 Foundation and learning outcomes that go beyond the foundational level. Those who wish to attend prep courses can search through accredited courses. Some courses also include the examination at the end of the course, depending on the program.

TOGAF certification cost

For the English TOGAF exams the current rate is US$360 for Part 1, US$360 for Part 2, or US$550 for the Combined Part 1 and Part 2 exam. The English TOGAF Business Architecture Level 1 exam is priced at US$315. There is currently no pricing information available for the Integrating Risk and Security Certification.

It’s also important to note that pricing and rates per exam will change depending on where you’re located. To see the rates for other countries and languages, check The Open Group’s website for more information.

TOGAF Role-Based Badges

The Open Group also offers TOGAF Role-Based Badges designed for IT professionals seeking to demonstrate enterprise architecture knowledge and skills. The Badges are digital and verified by “secure metadata” as a way for you to display achievements and awards online, and for organizations to easily verify certifications of potential candidates. They can also be used to identify various milestones as you work your way toward a full certification. Badges can be used in email signatures, on your personal website or resume, and on your social media accounts.

The Open Group offers three categories of Role-Based Badges for TOGAF 9.2: Enterprise Architecture, Enterprise Architecture Modeling, and Digital Enterprise Architecture. Under each category, there are two types of badges you can earn, Team Member or Practitioner. You’ll earn different badges depending on which certifications you complete or how far along you are in completing the TOGAF 9.2 Certified credential.