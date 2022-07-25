CIO Leadership Live with Glenn Archer, visiting fellow, Australian National University

Veteran technology executive Glenn Archer speaks to CIO Australia’s editor-in-chief, Byron Connolly, about the reasons why digital transformation projects across Australian government agencies are continuing to underdeliver, the failure of agencies to collaborate and integrate their systems, as well as an over-reliance on big consulting firms. He also discusses why trust in government IT and its use of data has “fundamentally crashed,” what the future potentially holds for the Digital Transformation Agency and more.

Watch the episode: