Australia’s IT leadership moves 2022

Digital transformation has continued to gain space across public and private sectors. As IT is the fuel for digitisation, enterprise technology leaders are increasingly being sought after by companies. CIO Australia consistently tracks the moves of IT leaders. Here’s an update on the moves of Australian IT leaders starting from June 2022.

If you want to share your next move with us, please message our A/NZ editor.

July 2022

Stuart Hildyard departs from LaTrobe University after more than a decade

Stuart Hildyard has announced he will be leaving LaTrobe University after close to 12 years with the education institution. In a LinkedIn post, Hildyard said that after five years in both CTO and CIO roles “it’s time for me to refresh and take on a new challenge”.

LaTrobe is currently recruiting a replacement who will report to the COO and is expected to work closely with key senior leaders.

Shane Kuret named BankVic CIO

Shane Kuret has joined Australian member-owned mutual bank BankVic as its CIO, Kuret announced in a LinkedIn post. Kuret replaces Scott Wall who after four years with BankVic joined Bank Australia as chief transformation officer in June 2022.

Prior to BankVic, Kuret was head of technology with Equipsuper for more than two years. He has also been general manager technology with MyLife MyFinance and has held several roles with Me Bank during his five years with the financial institution.

Paul Keen departs from Nuix, Alexis Rouch takes CIO role

Alexis Rouch will join software vendor Nuix as CIO in August replacing Paul Keen who is leaving the company. Rouch joins from IT services and consulting firm Class where she’d been CTO since March 2020.

Rouch brings more than 20 years of experience in both private and public sectors. She has previously worked for Swift Media, AMP, and WorkSafe Victoria among other organisations.

June 2022

Simon Herbert departs from NSW Customer Service

Simon Herbert announced his departure from the New South Wales Department of Customer Service where he was the chief data officer since February 2021, having previously held the role of executive director of data and insights with the department for approximately three years.

Herbert was responsible for data management and analytics capability. He announced his departure on LinkedIn and reflected on some of the achievements during the five years with the department which included building an advanced data analytics platforms utilising data warehouse, a data lake, data science containers and supporting visualisation tools.