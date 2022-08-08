CIO Leadership Live with Chris Locke, CIO, Flight Centre

Home
By Byron Connolly , Australia Editor,
Chris Locke
Australian travel agency group, Flight Centre, lost close to $1.2 billion during COVID. During the height of the pandemic, 160 technology staff lost their jobs as the Australian business shifted from a $103 million monthly cost base down to $30 million. 

In this episode of CIO Leadership Live Australia, Flight Centre’s chief information officer, Chris Locke, discusses how his tech team is doing more with less, as well as the technology initiatives that are helping the organisation recover as people start travelling again.

, Australia Editor

Byron Connolly is a highly experienced technology and business editor who contributes to CIO Australia. He also facilitates roundtables and conferences for CIOs and other senior technology executives and creates content from these events.

Recent stories by Byron Connolly: