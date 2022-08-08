CIO Leadership Live with Chris Locke, CIO, Flight Centre

Australian travel agency group, Flight Centre, lost close to $1.2 billion during COVID. During the height of the pandemic, 160 technology staff lost their jobs as the Australian business shifted from a $103 million monthly cost base down to $30 million.

In this episode of CIO Leadership Live Australia, Flight Centre’s chief information officer, Chris Locke, discusses how his tech team is doing more with less, as well as the technology initiatives that are helping the organisation recover as people start travelling again.

Watch the episode: