2022 CIO75 ASEAN Awards: Nominations are now open

CIO ASEAN is proud to launch the CIO75 ASEAN awards for 2022, recognising the top 75 senior technology executives and teams in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong driving innovation and influencing rapid change.

The CIO75 ASEAN awards are aligned to Foundry’s global awards program and viewed as a mark of excellence within the enterprise.

First launched as the CIO50 ASEAN awards in 2019, the decision to expand the initiative to 75 awards in 2021 was in recognition of a wealth of standout submissions, increased interest levels, and a desire to showcase examples of best transformation practice across all markets and sectors in Southeast Asia, focussing on the ASEAN countries and Hong Kong.

Nominations are now open for the 2022 awards, with all entries to be reviewed by a select and independent CIO75 ASEAN judging panel which will rate each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list.

The role of technology leaders — whether CIO, CTO, or CDO — continues to change at pace postpandemic, driven by the emergence of new technologies, business models, and market dynamics. The CIO75 ASEAN awards capture this change through highlighting the innovative work of individuals and organisations across the region.

In housing the most influential IT executives and teams across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, the CIO75 ASEAN awards speak directly to the reality of how organisations continue to evolve after the pandemic and where CIOs are concentrating resources to capitalise on future opportunities.

Whether a small project or large companywide initiative, submissions span digital transformation, cloud, and security, in addition to infrastructure modernisation, agile workplace innovation, and the implementation of both established and emerging technologies.

CIO75 ASEAN Awards core pillars

In 2022, the CIO75 ASEAN awards will be judged on the core pillars of innovation and leadership, honouring transformational, inspiring, and enduring CIOs at both in-country and regional levels within Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

Under the innovation pillar, the nomination will describe the technology innovations introduced over the past two years that have changed the way the business operates.

Under the leadership pillar, the nomination will describe the ways in which the technology leader has collaborated and influenced the organisation and its leadership team.

New CIO75 ASEAN Team of the Year awards

In addition to individual recognition is the launch of the new Team of the Year awards spanning the key categories of Innovation, Customer Value, Strategy, Talent, Resiliency, and Culture:

Innovation: This award recognises technology teams introducing innovative new solutions to enhance business value and meet transformation objectives. Innovation can be internal and help change the way an organisation operates or external and focused on meeting market growth aspirations.

This award recognises technology teams introducing innovative new solutions to enhance business value and meet transformation objectives. Innovation can be internal and help change the way an organisation operates or external and focused on meeting market growth aspirations. Customer Value: This award recognises technology teams delivering increased levels of customer value and experience through a refreshed approach to user engagement. Customer Value can span new projects, solutions, and initiatives, in addition to processes, business models, and operations.

This award recognises technology teams delivering increased levels of customer value and experience through a refreshed approach to user engagement. Customer Value can span new projects, solutions, and initiatives, in addition to processes, business models, and operations. Strategy: This award recognises technology teams displaying increased alignment with strategic business objectives, driving collaboration to meet evolving corporate goals. Strategy can cover business-impact initiatives (projects, company goals) and help highlight how technology departments are working closely with all aspects of the organisation.

This award recognises technology teams displaying increased alignment with strategic business objectives, driving collaboration to meet evolving corporate goals. Strategy can cover business-impact initiatives (projects, company goals) and help highlight how technology departments are working closely with all aspects of the organisation. Talent: This award recognises technology teams creating an enhanced environment for talent development and growth, allowing skilled individuals to flourish and upskilling to thrive. Talent can include new capabilities and competencies, or employee talent programs and market initiatives.

This award recognises technology teams creating an enhanced environment for talent development and growth, allowing skilled individuals to flourish and upskilling to thrive. Talent can include new capabilities and competencies, or employee talent programs and market initiatives. Resiliency: This award recognises technology teams displaying increased levels of resiliency amid challenging societal, industry, and economic environments, overcoming such roadblocks through determination, collaboration, and durability. Resiliency is a crucial attribute of any successful department and demonstrates the power of teamwork in the face of adversity.

This award recognises technology teams displaying increased levels of resiliency amid challenging societal, industry, and economic environments, overcoming such roadblocks through determination, collaboration, and durability. Resiliency is a crucial attribute of any successful department and demonstrates the power of teamwork in the face of adversity. Culture: This award recognises technology teams creating an internal culture that inspires individual growth and allows teams to achieve personal and professional goals. Culture can include increasing cultural diversity, celebrating team wins, and/or mentoring staff, among others.

CIO75 ASEAN Awards entry criteria

The CIO75 ASEAN awards are open to the top technology leader within an organisation who has overall responsibility and control of the ICT vision and direction for the company in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong. This C-level executive will spearhead innovation while also operate at the forefront of decision-making and strategic change.

All nominations will be reviewed by a select and independent judging panel comprising of CIO.com editors, industry analysts, past CIO Awards winners, and IT executives from other regions who will rate each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list and select the team-based award winners.

Specifically, the CIO75 ASEAN awards questionnaire seeks to determine:

The technology innovations that have changed the way an organisation operates

Why the innovations are unique in the marketplace

How the C-level executive collaborates with and influences the organisation and its leadership team

The role technology plays in helping the organisation achieve its objectives

The more powerful nominations will be the ones that can provide real-world examples of where technology and digital chiefs are successfully providing value to their organisations, driving innovation, and leading their teams.

Awards winners will be unveiled at the annual CIO75 ASEAN Symposium and Awards held in person on Thursday 1 December 2022 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.