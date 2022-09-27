Using automation to optimise the student lifecycle

Understanding the student lifecycle isnâ€™t easy. With more higher education institutions attempting to embrace digital learning, there is a growing need for visibility throughout the student journey. By gathering data across every student, faculty and alumni touchpoint, institutions can optimise each stage of the admission and onboarding process.

The appetite for insights among higher education institutions is such that the global big data analytics in education market is expected to grow from a value of $18.02 billion in 2022 to reach $36.12 billion by 2027.

Unfortunately, many institutions remain reliant on legacy solutions with siloed data, which introduces lots of ad hoc manual tasks that slow the process of attracting and nurturing prospects.

Automation will play a key role in enabling providers to implement a data-first approach â€“ and better support prospects and recruitment faculties to ensure the student lifecycle runs as smoothly as possible.

The problem with legacy tools in higher education

Most higher education institutions today rely on legacy middleware they are familiar with, but that fails to offer visibility over the student lifecycle. These solutions make it difficult to access student records, accommodation, financial data and third party or cloud platforms.

Data is also isolated and siloed in on-premises solutions, making it difficult to generate insights and optimise the student experience.

In order to generate concrete insights, data needs to be collected at the edge of the network and across campus to feed into a centralised analytics solution. There it can be processed to develop insights into how to improve operations over the long-term.

How Boomi addresses these challenges

The answer for these organisations is to undergo digital transformation by migrating datasets to the cloud. Ultimately, this will generate concrete insights to enhance the experience for students and faculties.

While this transition is already underway, with 54.3% of higher education institutions reporting they were cloud-based in 2021, there are many that still need to migrate to the cloud.

Integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solutions like the Boomi AtomSphere Platform can help enable this transition by unifying application data to ensure insights are accessible throughout the environment via a single cloud platform.

Essentially, Boomi offers organisations the ability to connect data from a variety of sources, helping with the process of migrating data to the cloud and connecting data sources wherever they may be.

Connecting data allows decision makers to generate the insights needed to make faster admission decisions â€“ such as streamlining the onboarding experience for prospects and recruitment faculties.

The easy way to move to the cloud

Boomi has emerged as a key provider in enabling higher education institutions to move to the cloud. Boomi supports Amazon Web Services (AWS) data migration and application modernisation to link data, systems, applications, processes, and people together as part of a cohesive ecosystem.

This approach enables higher education institutions to leverage a growing number of services through AWS, simplify data pipelines and improve transparency for decision makers.

Ultimately, by providing decision makers with access to high quality data, institutions will not only increase the quality of the student experience but become more cost efficient by maximising retention.

To find out more about Boomi click here.