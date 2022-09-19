CIO Leadership Live with Christine Burns, chief information officer, University of New South Wales

CIO Leadership Live Australia speaks to experienced education and technology executive, Christine (Chrissy) Burns who last month started her role as chief information officer at the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

Burns talks to CIO Australia’s editor-in-chief, Byron Connolly, about the impact COVID has had on the education sector, and the key cloud migration and student experience projects she is leading at UNSW. She also discusses how she will apply the lessons she learned during her career in this new role, as well as her thoughts on the future of education in a hybrid working world.

Watch this episode: