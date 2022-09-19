Home
CIO Leadership Live with Christine Burns, chief information officer, University of New South Wales

CIO Leadership Live: Australia
By Byron Connolly , Australia Editor,
Christine Burns
CIO Leadership Live Australia speaks to experienced education and technology executive, Christine (Chrissy) Burns who last month started her role as chief information officer at the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

Burns talks to CIO Australia’s editor-in-chief, Byron Connolly, about the impact COVID has had on the education sector, and the key cloud migration and student experience projects she is leading at UNSW. She also discusses how she will apply the lessons she learned during her career in this new role, as well as her thoughts on the future of education in a hybrid working world.

Byron Connolly is a highly experienced technology and business editor who contributes to CIO Australia. He also facilitates roundtables and conferences for CIOs and other senior technology executives and creates content from these events.

