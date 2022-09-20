Home
CIO Leadership Live with Benjamin Mann of foodpanda

CIO Leadership Live: ASEAN
By James Henderson
Benjamin Mann, CTO of foodpanda, joins James Henderson for CIO Leadership Live in ASEAN, produced by CIO.com and Foundry. Benjamin talks through foodpanda’s technology journey and how innovation at scale can only be achieved by a commitment to data and experience. Product enhancements aside, Benjamin also outlines how foodpanda is helping communities grow by prioritising digital inclusion, in addition to people-centric initiatives such as tech hubs in Taiwan and Singapore.

