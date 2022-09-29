What you need to know about IoT in enterprise and education



In an era of data driven insights and automation, few technologies have the power to supercharge and empower decision makers like that of the Internet of Things (IoT).



As the adoption of IoT devices is expected to reach 24.1 billion by 2030, forward-thinking organisations and higher education institutions are realising that IoT technologies are providing access to insights and making things possible now that were too expensive or difficult just a few years ago.



Sustainability and smart energy management are emerging as important IoT use cases, offering organisations real-time power usage monitoring and predictive analytics to reduce energy spending.



In the future, IoT will play a critical role in enabling organisations to fulfil their ESG goals and demonstrate compliance to movements such as B Corp and the Climate Pledge.

The potential use cases for enterprise users



Futhermore, the potential use cases for IoT goes well beyond the confines of sustainability. For instance, organisations can even go as far as monitoring the air quality of spaces, to support the health and wellbeing of building occupants.



Decision makers and facility managers also have the ability to monitor environmental factors like CO 2 levels, which are known to impair cognitive function.



IoT devices also can be used more broadly to help leverage maximum value from assets, by optimising room occupancy and utilisation, or tracking the location and usage of high value assets.



Together these tools can help reduce carbon emissions, optimise processes and asset maintenance, and enable organisations to better comply with sustainability regulations and meet long-term green and operational goals.



It is these widespread use cases that are contributing to the growth of the IoT market as a whole, which analysts predict will increase from a value of $384.70 billion in 2021, with some estimates putting the expected value as high as $2,465.26 billion by 2029. But it’s not just the commercial sector that can reap the rewards of IoT.

How IoT can help education providers



While IoT adoption in the education industry is in its infancy, these distributed devices have the potential to provide detailed operational insights and automation capabilities the same way they already do in commercial environments.



Once again, the most potent use case of IoT devices is in supporting sustainability initiatives, enabling institutions to cut energy costs, optimise resource usage for water and gas, and meet their green goals.



It also enables them to enhance their operations through enhancing the occupancy of classrooms, and monitoring learning environments for comfort, health and safety concerns, influencing factors like light, VOC, CO 2 , and sound, to ensure that students are in an ideal position to learn.

Green Custard’s role in the IoT market



One of the providers paving the way for the ongoing IoT revolution is Green Custard, a UK-based cloud native professional services company providing bespoke IoT solutions to organisations across the commercial, educational, and public sectors.



Green Custard is also an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier partner, and one of a small number who specialise solely in IoT deployment and management.



Leveraging AWS, Green Custard help to deliver products and services across IoT, edge, embedded, infrastructure, data analytics, mobile, and web applications with the necessary best practices, to help decision makers bring their green visions to life.

For more information click here to find out how Green Custard can help your organisation.