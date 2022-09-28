Tableau, a Decade as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics & Business Intelligence Platforms

Tableau has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics & Business Intelligence Platforms for the 10th consecutive year. A decade as a Leader is an incredible milestone — and it wouldn’t be possible without you, our amazing Tableau Community.

We want to thank you for your continued partnership, unrivaled passion, and generosity with your time. Your honest feedback and creative problem solving continuously help make the Tableau platform more powerful and easier to use.

Get the 2022 report.

This report always provides us a moment to humbly reflect on the impact we’ve created together through a shared commitment to use data to improve our world. In the past year, we’ve continued to broaden and deepen the Tableau platform to transform how people work with data:

This year, our dot is labeled “Salesforce (Tableau),” which represents the progress we believe we have made as a Salesforce company. As part of the Salesforce family, we’re excited to continue broadening our community of data rockstars with Trailblazers and empower everyone with analytics. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to helping all of our customers be successful with their data.

We never rest on our laurels. You are the reason for everything we do — and we can’t wait to see where our next decade together takes us. To honor 10 consecutive years as a Leader, here are 10 ways we’ll continue to push the boundaries of analytics to unlock the full power of data for everyone.

1. Empower everyone with analytics

With all of the success we’ve had making analytics more accessible, it’s still out of reach of many. In order to make analytics truly pervasive, we need to make data dramatically easier to use. We’ll continue to introduce new ways for people to access, analyze, and interact with their data — like with data storytelling — so any business user can get insights fast, regardless of their skill levels.

“Bringing the Narrative Science award-winning, world-leading AI in analytics team and their innovations to Tableau will help us reach millions more people who are underserved with data,” said Tableau President and CEO Mark Nelson. Tableau

2. Put analytics in the flow of work

As part of Salesforce, our mission to help people see and understand data has only been accelerated. We’re putting analytics in the flow of work through our innovations and integrations, including with Slack and our AI analytics. With the right data at the right time, making data-driven decisions can be faster and easier for your entire workforce.

Dial into your data with AI—whether getting the why behind your KPI or using natural language to build visualizations—right within Slack. Tableau

3. Scale trusted data

Valuable insights begin with trusting your data. And with the amount of data growing, it’s becoming challenging to know which data to use, what it means, and where it comes from. You need accurate, trusted data to make decisions, and data management and governance practices are a limiting factor. From data prep, to catalog, to data security, Tableau is focused on unlocking the value of data to business users while enabling IT to have visibility, governance, and compliance across their analytics environment. With our approach to self-service data management, we will help you securely manage the data within your analytics environment, ensuring that trusted and up-to-date data can be surfaced to drive decisions.

Easily and centrally manage row-level security through data policies and entitlement tables with Tableau Data Management. Tableau

4. Unleash a world of analytical apps

We’re growing our ecosystem so that anyone can succeed with data. Every app can become an analytical app powered by Tableau. We’ll enable the Tableau Economy — consisting of customers, partners, and individuals — to build analytical solutions across every industry and line of business, using the magic of Tableau as a key ingredient. We will invest in our platform so that developers and partners can bring their valuable data solutions to more people, ultimately solving new use cases for customers. The better and more relevant these solutions are, the more Tableau can deliver on its vision of bringing data to more people, and the faster anyone can generate value from their data.

Tableau Exchange offers a rich hub of Dashboard Extensions, Connectors, and Accelerators that span a variety of use cases, industries, and enterprise applications. Tableau

5. Bring data science to business users

We’re making AI-enabled solutions tangible for organizations and it’s all about augmenting human decision making. Tableau Business Science allows people with domain expertise to make smarter decisions faster and with more confidence. By equipping more people with governed, no-code AI, what-if scenario planning, and guided model building, business teams can do the analysis themselves that would otherwise be reserved for data scientists.

Einstein Discovery offers dynamic predictions in Tableau dashboards, prep flows, and calculations—built with clicks, not code Tableau

6. Provide unparalleled flexibility and choice

We’ll meet you where you are, and stay with you where you’re going. This means we’ll stay at the forefront of evolving data technologies while also remaining agnostic to your infrastructure and industry. Tableau can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, offered as a SaaS solution, or embedded in your applications. We’ll connect to all your data, wherever it lives — live, extracts, or hybrid. And we’ll support you as a small business, nonprofit, or Fortune 500 enterprise.

Tableau prioritizes choice in flexibility to fit, rather than dictate, your enterprise architecture, so you can leverage your existing technology investments. Tableau

7. Connect a global community of data rockstars

Today, more than a million people make up the diverse, passionate Tableau Community including analysts, executives, developers, journalists, and teachers. This amazing network accelerates learning, provides inspiration, and offers support to people at any analytics skill level across every industry. We’re committed to fostering the magic of this community to benefit individuals and organizations as they grow their data expertise. We’re helping 10 million people become fluent in data in the next five years. And with the new “Hire Me” button in Tableau Public, hiring managers and recruiters can easily connect with Tableau experts from around the world.

Tableau Public authors can now indicate they’re looking for work with the new Hire Me button. Recruiters and hiring managers can then send a message to an author directly from their Tableau Public profile. Tableau

8. Do good with data

We have a responsibility to harness the power of data to create positive change in our immediate and global communities. Combining our software, people, and partners, we empower organizations and nonprofits who are driving toward measurable, positive impact in society.

Learn more about Tableau Foundation and explore the Living Annual Report to dive into the work we’ve done as well as our learnings from along the way.

Click to explore our Living Annual Report, which gives anyone a look at the metrics that matter most to the Tableau Foundation, our employees, and our communities Tableau

9. Build and celebrate Data Culture

We go beyond the technology to help you achieve success and evangelize data and analytics in your organization. Tableau Blueprint provides prescriptive guidance to scale your analytics and build a data culture. Combined with our industry-leading enablement resources, we’re helping organizations all over the world make the most of their data and analytics investments.

Tableau Blueprint provides a step-by-step methodology to build the capabilities your organization needs for a thriving Data Culture. Tableau

10. Help people see and understand data

We’ve learned and grown tremendously over our decade as a Leader, but our mission hasn’t changed since day one. The key word is still people. Whether it’s drag and drop, asking questions with natural language, or running a statistical model with a click, people love Tableau because it puts the user first, encouraging creativity and confidence when working with data.

What’s next on our journey together?

See what’s coming soon from our development teams, explore features from previous releases, or share your ideas for what you’d like to see in the next version of Tableau.

The future is bright. We are just getting started. Thank you for your partnership.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence, March 23, 2022, Austin Kronz, Kurt Schlegel, Julian Sun, David Pidsley, Anirudh Ganeshan. This report was named Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms (2013-2017), Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms (2018-2022). Appeared as Tableau Software in the Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms, 2013. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.