Global identity leader Ping teams up with Deloitte Australia

Global platform Ping Identity has formed an alliance with Deloitte Australia to provide Australian organisations with both design and delivery of enterprise-grade identity systems.

The partnership will enable Ping and Deloitte to jointly design solutions to reinforce secure access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise.

Ping already has a global alliance with Deloitte, and the extension of the partnership into Australia means Ping will be able to Deloitte Australia’s expertise in helping businesses assess and mitigate risk, while Deloitte will benefit from priority access to Ping’s resources and support engineers.

As a team, the two companies will explore the end-to-end journey of a customer’s identity lifecycle, based on the myriad implementations that both have assisted with.

The partnership will take the stage in Sydney on 18 October at the Ping YOUniverse event, a free day of expert insights for current and prospective Ping customers, security and IAM professionals, IT architects, CISOs, and line-of-business owners.

Natalie Reed, Director of Digital Trust & Cyber Risk Advisory, Deloitte, will speak about what Australian businesses need to know about strong digital onboarding, bonded identities and risk-based authentication.

She will overlay this with what is happening across private and public sectors for Digital Identity.

Legendary Silicon Valley CEO to provide keynote

Andre Durand, the serial tech entrepreneur and Founder/CEO of Ping Identity will speak about the importance of simplicity in identity solutions.

Durand will explain why there is a profound amount of sophistication required to develop simple, elegant user and administrative experiences in identity.

He’ll then showcase the new tools and services that make it easy for administrators and users to build identity experiences with the PingOne Cloud Platform.

The keynotes will be delivered at the Ping YOUniverse event, a free day of expert insights for current and prospective Ping customers, security and IAM professionals, IT architects, CISOs, and line-of-business owners.

(Agenda | Register)

Also hear from Adam Goodes on a journey of identity

Andre Durand will be joined by someone who also knows something about identity from a different perspective: Adam Goodes, 2014 Australian of the Year and AFL legend.

Goodes will discuss his journey as an identity champion with Ashley Diffey, Head of APAC and Japan at Ping Identity, looking at Adam’s learnings, sources of passion, and how everyone can positively impact others’ identity equality in the digital world.

Adam Goodes is an advocate for Indigenous Australians, a symbol of resilience and optimism, and an inspirational role model who works to create a better Australia for all.

It’s a matter of trust

The Chief Security Officer of Versent, Eddie Smith, will speak about modern approaches to establishing trust in an online and distributed world.

According to Smith, evolving standards and technologies can assist organisations to leverage new approaches and industry opportunities.

Other interesting sessions to watch out for

Delegates at the event will hear from industry experts as they share stories about hybrid IT challenges they’re solving.

Other key sessions include:

Using Zero Trust to Tackle MFA Fatigue

Accelerate your journey towards becoming passwordless

How to issue laptops to new employees without a password stuck to the lid!

How the new Consumer Data Rights legislation in Australia works – how it gives more power to consumers, what this means for Australian businesses and how you can use it to your advantage.

Click here to see the full agenda. | Register for the event here.