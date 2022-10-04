How to Bring 3D Design Teams Together… Remotely

New collaboration-enhancing technologies are transforming three-dimensional (3D) design and accelerating content creation. The film industry used to require years of work from hundreds if not thousands of visual effects (VFX) artists to create a single 3D movie. In the case of 2009’s Avatar, over 900 VFX artists on separate design teams spent three years creating otherworldly flora, fauna, humans, aliens, and machines.

Though 3D design technologies have matured since then, many tools used by today’s design teams lack interoperability. Heavy 3D production pipelines are becoming increasingly complex as artists, designers, engineers, and researchers integrate technologies like global illumination, real-time ray tracing, AI, compute, and engineering simulation into their daily workflow. Compounding these challenges are a growing, diverse and increasingly remote or hybrid design workforce that must contend with arduous workflows and increasing expectations for physically-accurate, photoreal simulation.

Enter virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). Specially developed VDI environments for 3D design enable authorized users secure from-anywhere access to a desktop environment containing the digital tools they need to do their jobs. The result is real-time collaboration across dispersed teams, more design iterations for higher quality work and faster production.

Enable Immersive Visualization and Accurate Simulation

VDI is built for speed, collaboration, and stringent security from cyberthreats from the data center to the endpoint. And it’s already revolutionizing 3D workflows across industries. Even before the pandemic and social distancing, the VDI market was growing. A recent study forecasts a blazing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20% between 2022 and 2030, when the global VDI market will be worth over $78 billion.

VDI connects design teams on a single, interactive platform fueled by powerful servers and virtualized GPUs. Teams can do their very best work in a shared virtual space integrated with leading design, animation, and visual effects software. Creators, designers, researchers, and engineers can work together from anywhere, on any device, without having to deal with importing and exporting massive files.

Workflows are simplified as near-instantaneous updates, iterations, and changes with no need for data preparation. With real-time application interoperability, infinite iterations are possible at no additional cost. Design teams are empowered to take creative risks to achieve new heights of quality and innovation with faster time-to-market.

VDI for 3D Design

It is no small task to provide access to high-performance compute power to a geographically distributed team in a way that enables collaboration without compromising security. But to remain competitive and retain top talent, organizations have no choice but to provide a virtual platform that enables designers and reviewers to work together in real-time across leading software applications in shared virtual 3D worlds from anywhere.

Dell Technologies and NVIDIA are working together to deliver a powerful GPU-accelerated VDI solution that is available anywhere for collaborative immersive 3D design workflows. Dell Validated Design for VDI with NVIDIA Omniverse™ Enterprise fundamentally transforms complex design workflows for organizations of any size and 3D projects of any scale. VDI helps streamline delivery, protection and management of 3D collaboration applications for remote workers. NVIDIA Omniverse™ software on Dell hyperconverged infrastructure provides a reliable and repeatable foundation for remote 3D graphics. The solution unites teams, assets, and software tools in a shared virtual space, enabling diverse workgroups to collaborate on a single project file simultaneously.

3D Design Collaboration in Different Industries

3D workflows are now an essential component of every industry. Everything that will be built, will first be designed and simulated in virtual worlds. Here are some of the ways diverse teams across different industries are leveraging a shared virtual space using VDI to revolutionize 3D design workflows.

Media & Entertainment: Content creators can leverage VDI to operate in real-time using a variety of industry‑standard applications and bring together internal and external tool pipelines from multiple studios, enabling multiple personnel to collaborate, render final shots in real‑time, and create massive virtual sets.

Architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO): Building design products can be handled from any location. The VDI environment can be used, for example, to create a digital twin to simulate a construction project and then to monitor and optimize it throughout its lifecycle for maximum efficiency, quality, and cost savings.

Manufacturing: Geographically distributed design and engineering teams and third‑party contractors and suppliers can seamlessly connect and collaborate throughout the production design process, from early‑stage ideation concepts to smart factory automation and robotics workflows.

VDI offers enhanced collaboration amongst innovators in nearly any industry. Learn more about how Dell Technologies and NVIDIA are enabling remote 3D design with Dell Validated Design for VDI with NVIDIA Omniverse.

***

Intel® Technologies Move Analytics Forward

Data analytics is the key to unlocking the most value you can extract from data across your organization. To create a productive, cost-effective analytics strategy that gets results, you need high performance hardware that’s optimized to work with the software you use.

Modern data analytics spans a range of technologies, from dedicated analytics platforms and databases to deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Just starting out with analytics? Ready to evolve your analytics strategy or improve your data quality? There’s always room to grow, and Intel is ready to help. With a deep ecosystem of analytics technologies and partners, Intel accelerates the efforts of data scientists, analysts, and developers in every industry. Find out more about Intel advanced analytics.