Select the Right Tech for the Right Transformation Task, Huawei Advises

Huawei kicked off its Huawei Connect 2022 tour in Bangkok as it embarks on a world tour. The massive exhibition brings together ICT leaders, experts, and partners to unleash digital productivity, build stronger digital ecosystems, and promote the digital economy.

CIO Editor Andrea Benito visited the exhibition and sat down with Derek Hao, President of Global Marketing, Huawei Enterprise Business Group, on why the key to accelerating digital transformation is matching the right technologies to the right scenarios.

Asia Pacific is leading the shift toward digital-first business process and will generate more than 30% of revenue from digital products and services by 2023, IDC predicts.

It’s not hard to see why; the degree of uncertainty created by the pandemic around workforce availability, and customer preference shifting towards online has created a set of powerful catalysts for change.

Connecting technology with transformation

Huawei Connect 2022, themed “Unleash Digital”, kicked off in Bangkok in September. The key message from Huawei was that to ensure successful digital transformation, the right technology must be selected for each scenario.

During the second day keynote on Innovative Digital Infrastructure Accelerates Digital Transformation, Bob Chen, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group, emphasised the importance of finding the right technology for the right scenario, further citing how “data is at the core of digital transformation and Huawei provides full-stack products and product portfolios to support end-to-end data processing.”

Data the key to deeper digital transformation

During our conversation, Derek Hao, President of Global Marketing, Huawei Enterprise Business Group shared that while many businesses have implemented basic workflow in a digital equivalent, fewer have taken full advantage of the data available to them to inform their processes.

According to Hao, data is key to deeper transformation and a cornerstone of Huawei’s strategy to help customers more comprehensively transform their business processes.

“Huawei believes that the way to deepen digital transformation and drive continuous innovation of industries is to ‘find technologies for scenarios’, which requires combining technologies. Data is, after all, the core of digital transformation. That’s why intelligent industry upgrades must be based on data,” Hao observes.

“To meet the requirements of different industries and specific scenarios, Huawei provides customers with a wide range of full-stack products and portfolios, covering full-stack data ingestion, transmission, storage, computing, analysis, and more, which effectively support E2E data processing,” he says.

Sector-specific solutions on display

Huawei has developed initiatives to help specific industries digitise and will be in showcasing them at Huawei Connect 2022. In the Bangkok edition, the exhibition demonstrated digital transformation cases across different industry sectors, divided into three key zones:

Industrial Digital Transformation showcased innovative applications and industry solutions in different scenarios including Education, Ports, Roads, and Electricity.

Innovative Digital Infrastructure showcased Huawei’s latest innovations across data centres, campuses, digital sites, and WANs, four types of product portfolio solutions provided by Huawei.

HUAWEI CLOUD and Eco-partners showcased HUAWEI CLOUD’s successful practices in technological innovation and ecosystem development.

Understanding customers’ challenges

According to Huawei, one of its key focuses is to work closely with customers to first understand their unique challenges, which will allow its technology subject matter experts to match the right technology solutions for different scenarios.

Huawei recently worked closely with a municipal government in an Asia Pacific country to understand its problem space and identify a series of issues in its environment, including isolated IT systems, lack of virtualised management rules, inefficient O&M, and slow response.

This enabled Huawei to build a centralised cloud platform for the customer, leveraging the HUAWEI CLOUD stack, which migrates multiple services to one cloud and ensures resources can be requested by multiple departments at the same time, improving office efficiency.

Huawei was also able to deploy a multi-data centre disaster recovery and backup system to ensure service continuity. The result has been much-improved efficiency and stability for the systems, allowing the government workforce to improve its productivity.

Go digital in the changing environment

To assist partners with solution design, Huawei has developed more than 100 scenario-based solutions with partners covering over 10 industries.

While the pandemic is slowly resolving, the world remains a very different place from what it was before COVID-19. A set of fundamental assumptions that underpinned global trade and economies have shifted. As the world charts the uncertain path ahead, one thing is certain: businesses will have to comprehensively transform their processes toward digital to survive and thrive.

“We look forward to working with more customers and partners to dive deep into scenarios and jointly innovate to upgrade infrastructure, unleash digital, and build a fully connected, intelligent world. In the future, we are still confident in the digital development of the Asia Pacific,” says Hao.

