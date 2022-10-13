Lintasarta Cloudeka is Helping Enterprises in Indonesia Realize the Full Potential of the Cloud

Founded in 2011, Lintasarta Cloudeka is a division of Lintasarta, Indonesia’s leading provider of information and communications technology. Offering everything from fiber optics to data centers and satellite networks, Lintasarta has a presence throughout Indonesia, with 54 facilities spread throughout the nation and more than 2,400 enterprise customers. These include leading businesses in a wide range of industries, including agriculture, banking, government, health care, higher education, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and technology.

We recently caught up with Pak Ginandjar, Marketing & Solution Director at Lintasarta Cloudeka to learn what he’s seeing in Indonesia’s rapidly growing market for cloud services and solutions, what’s accelerating cloud adoption in the country, what he sees as the next driver of growth, and what it means for the company to achieve the VMware Cloud Verified distinction.

“Throughout the country Lintasarta Cloudeka is known as the cloud provider from and for Indonesia,” says Ginandjar. “We have a really strong understanding of the needs of the industries we serve and provide end-to-end cloud services to a diverse customer base that includes large global enterprises and small- and medium-sized companies. We really pride ourselves on helping businesses realize the full potential of the cloud, and in the process enhance and grow their businesses.”

Lintasarta Cloudeka’s wide array of cloud solutions and services includes robust public, private, and multi-cloud offerings and an extensive portfolio of managed services, from full Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) to Backup and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service, cloud object storage, and everything in between.

Notably, the company’s Deka Prime public cloud solution and Deka Premium private cloud solution are both based on VMware technologies, as is the company’s IaaS, PaaS, and other offerings. Ginandjar notes that customers manage them, as well as on-premises VMware-based infrastructure, with ease from a single dashboard using VMware vCloud Director.

“Most of our customers require a flexible infrastructure that doesn’t require them to manage it on their own, but enables them to effortlessly spin up or spin down infrastructure capacity and computing power as needed,” adds Ginandjar. “With Lintasarta Cloudeka they only pay for what they need and use, which is a one of the reasons many enterprises initially turn to us. With other providers, they often receive surprising bills or are forced to pay for services they don’t use.”

He also stresses that reliability and performance are key concerns for most organizations. It’s a reality he says leads many to Lintasarta Cloudeka.

“Because we are directly supported by Lintasarta’s high-speed, high-performance networks that are renowned for their unflinching reliability, and we utilize VMware technologies that are proven and trusted by enterprises in every industry and our relied by most organizations in their on-site data centers, prospective customers know they are getting a solution that will free them to focus more on their applications and their business rather than their new software-defined infrastructure.”

The resulting peace-of-mind is something he believes will be even stronger because Lintasarta Cloudeka now holds the VMware Cloud Verified distinction.

“Achieving the VMware Cloud Verified distinction is not an easy task for any cloud solutions or services provider, says Ginandjar. “For customers, VMware Cloud Verified is more than a distinction – it’s how they seek a trusted cloud service provider. They can be certain that all technology was implemented using best practices by individuals that really understand the solutions being deployed.”

While Ginandjar still feels that some misconceptions about the cloud remain among many companies in Indonesia – including that the primary use cases for the cloud, albeit valuable ones, are storage and backup – he feels that that is changing.

“We’re seeing a dramatic increase in microservices and autoscaling here in Indonesia,” he says. “And with VMware, we’re ideally positioned to speed up the development process involved. Now our customers can react faster and offer new services faster without ever worrying if they have the infrastructure needed to make them possible.”

Learn more about Lintasarta Cloudeka and its partnership with VMware here.