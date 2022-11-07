Home
Essential Connections: The Business Owner’s Guide to Growth During Economic Uncertainty
Essential Connections: The Business Owner’s Guide to Growth During Economic Uncertainty
Join leading executives at GoTo as they share insights and actionable steps for business owners and IT leaders to help future-proof their businesses. This podcast series helps small and mid-size businesses manage their essential connections by leveraging IT, Customer and Employee Experience, Marketing, and HR to grow their organizations, even in an uneasy economic landscape.
Sponsored

Episode 1: Future-forward Marketing Strategies for Growth and Resilience

Listen in as SMB advocate Jamie Domenici, Chief Marketing Officer at GoTo, shares her unique learnings and insights.
By Barbara Call
Sponsored by GoTo Podcast Series
Learn More

SponsoredPosts are written and edited by members of our sponsor community. SponsoredPosts create an opportunity for an individual sponsor to provide insight and commentary from their point-of-view directly to CIO's audience. The CIO editorial team does not participate in the writing or editing of SponsoredPosts.

There’s no doubt that today’s small- and medium-sized business leaders are facing several unprecedented challenges. And building resilience to weather any upcoming storms is essential.

In this first episode of our 5-episode podcast, Essential Connections: The Business Owner’s Guide to Growth During Economic Uncertainty, we welcome Jamie Domenici, Chief Marketing Officer at GoTo. Jamie’s unique expertise in marketing and hands-on experience in small- and mid-sized companies makes her wisdom and best practices especially relevant and meaningful.

[ ]

“My passion is around small businesses,” she says. “And my whole life honestly, has been associated with small businesses. And now working at larger companies, I really spend a lot of my time and my efforts thinking about how we help small businesses navigate some of those more challenging experiences.”

Navigating today’s turbulence requires a strategy that allows for agility and strength. Jamie’s advice? “Resilience is all about the ability to bounce back,” she says. “I think a resilient strategy is one that allows you to adapt quickly to market changes, view mistakes and failures as learning opportunities, and most importantly, anticipate problems so you can prepare for them in the future.”

Listen in to learn all the details, including Jamie’s actionable insights on how to use marketing and technology for differentiation.