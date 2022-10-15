Home
Informatica
Informatica
Sponsored

Episode 3: The Data Imperative for Financial Services

Sponsor Podcast In Partnership with Informatica
Learn More

Sponsor Podcasts are custom content created in partnership with our sponsor community. They are an opportunity for sponsors to provide insight and commentary from their point of view directly to our audience.

Your Data Is Your Platform
Foundry

The move to digital business has wrought profound changes in certain industries, and financial services is one of them.  Not only are traditional financial services companies using data and technology to change the game, a plethora of “FinTech” startups are using digital products to dislodge traditional players.  This podcast features Peter Ku. Vice President, Chief Industry Strategist for financial services for Informatica.  He shares his insight, expertise, and experiences in helping financial services firm become data-driven.

Financial services firms are quickly moving to deploying a “data platform” that is the foundation for identifying ways to improve processes and allows them to address new opportunities.  The data platform supports several critical initiatives in this industry:

[ |
Learn the basics of master data management and discover which MDM certifications will give your career a boost. | Sign up for CIO newsletters.
]
  • Support for new product development by using data to identify opportunities where current services aren’t available or are unattractive to customers.
  • Improving the customer experience with more relevant content and personalized experiences based on information about that customer’s activities.
  • Improve risk, governance, and compliance with a comprehensive view of data contained in processes and interactions so it can be secured and protected to meet these regimes.

The use of a data platforms to drive new product offers and address customer needs is already beginning.  Perhaps the most visible of these efforts is in personal auto insurance.  Drivers can choose coverages based on price or needs.  The ability to “personalize” their policy and fit it into their household budget has changed the industry.

As financial services firms build their data platform, they will use it to innovate and build new competitive advantage.  Informatica is enabling this trend with their Intelligent Data Management Cloud, an end-to-end data management platform that enables financial services firms to bring together data from many sources or apps to gain the insights that lead to business success.

The Intelligent Data Management Cloud is an essential tool for making data “fit for business use” in financial services.  For more information on how you can create data assets that drive business success, look at: https://www.informatica.com/solutions/industry-solutions/financial-services.html

How do I listen to this podcast ?

You can listen to this podcast episode right now using the player at the top of this page. And you can subscribe to this podcast series from your favourite podcast app on your mobile device to listen to any time, so you won't miss an episode. Just click the desired podcast app's button below to subscribe.

Listen to all Your Data is Your Platform episodes