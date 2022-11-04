Mapping a Cloud Strategy for 2023

Developing a strategy for controlling hard-to-predict cloud costs, remains difficult, especially when considering the new decentralized model of procurement.

Consider this: “Any person who can commit code to the cloud can commit your organization to spend,” said Jennifer Hays, senior vice president of engineering efficiency and assurance at Fidelity Investments and the FinOps Foundation’s governance board chairperson.

Yet there may be solutions. Hays – along with National Grid CIO Andi Karaboutis, McDermott CIO Vagesh Dave, and Accenture’s Cloud First Global Strategy and Consulting Lead Ashley Skyrme – are among the speakers at CIO’s Future of Cloud Summit, taking place virtually on November 8.

The event will drill into key areas of cloud innovation, challenges, and leadership. It also will feature insights and tactical tips from the winners of IDC’s Future of Digital Infrastructure Awards.

The summit kicks off with an introduction to the new era of digital fluency from MJ Petroni, CEO and “Cyborg Anthropologist” at Causeit. Petroni will move beyond the latest industry buzzwords explain exactly how advanced technologies can and will affect their business. Petroni will return later in the day for an interactive discussion with attendees to give more context and answer questions live.

One challenge for today’s CIO is to get beyond the cloud hype and determine where it’s useful and where it’s not. Arthur Hu, senior vice president and global CIO of Lenovo, will talk about the company’s strategy on building scalable architecture with resiliency and agility in mind. Hu also will share how Lenovo incubated its own hybrid cloud module and spun it out as a new business unit.

Corralling the complexities of the cloud is another challenge. Stu Kippleman, CIO of Parsons Corporation, will give practical tips for business success.

One way to streamline operations is to migrate to an industry cloud. Discussing the pros and cons of these specialized clouds are Chad Wright, CIO of Boston Dynamics; Kumar Iyer, business technology senior leader at KeyBank; and IDC Research Manager Nadia Ballard.

What does a functioning cloud strategy look like in practice? Jeremy Meller, CIO at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, will share how it’s using cloud to advance data analytics and provide new patient services.

Finally, listen in to conversations with the winners of IDC’s Future of Digital Infrastructure Awards. Mary Johnston Turner, IDC’s research vice president of digital infrastructure will go inside the strategies and process of the winners in three categories: Autonomous Operations winner WSP, featuring Director of Global Networks Services Richard Evers; Cloud Technology winner Pac-12 Networks, featuring Ryan Currier, senior vice president of engineering and products; and Ubiquitous Deployment winner Utah Division of Technology Services, featuring Chief Operating Officer Daniel Harmuth.

Throughout the summit, sponsors including IBM Cloud and Freshworks will offer thought leadership and solutions on subjects such as creating a modern digital infrastructure.

