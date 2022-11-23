What You Need to Know About Digital Innovation Now

Don’t miss CIO’s Future of Digital Innovation Summit and Awards Canada, happening on November 29-30 produced by IDC and CIO, in partnership with TECHNATION. Registration is complimentary, and attendees will have the opportunity to gain the latest knowledge in innovation from experts in a broad range of industries.

The conference will kick off on November 29 with a keynote from Lee-Anne McAlear, Program Director, the Centre of Excellence in Innovation Management, York University. McAlear will focus on digital leadership in a time of continuous change. Kelley Irwin, Chief Information Officer, Electrical Safety Authority, Kalyan Chakravarthy, Chief Information Officer, the Regional Municipality of Durham, and Kyla Lougheed, Digital Transformation Lead, United Way Greater Toronto, will participate in the CIO Panel: Jumpstarting Innovation for Customer & Employee Experience. Theywill discuss developing new innovative capabilities to improve the customer and employee experience. In this interactive group session, you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions, share your thoughts, and dive into some of the lessons learned when implementing innovative projects.

The afternoon sessions include collaborative solutions for hybrid work environments presented by Aruna Ravichandran, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Webex by Cisco, and Culture, Growth, and the Modern Digital Enterprise, in which Sabina Schneider, Chief Solutions Officer – North America, Globant, will focus on current and future business environments. The day will end with a highly anticipated session on Transforming the Technology Foundations for Business Enablement and Agility with CIO Awards Canada Winners CIBC, represented by Richard Jardim, Executive Vice-President and CIO, and Bradley Fedosoff, Senior Vice-President, Architecture, Data and Analytics.

Day one offers a full day of insights and discussions with Canadian CIOs and senior technology leaders who are building digital innovation and transforming into digital businesses. Check out the full agenda here.

Day two, November 30, kicks off with a presentation on The End Game: How to Deliver Sustained Digital Innovation, lead by Nancy Gohring, Research Director, Future of Digital Innovation, IDC. Immediately following her presentation, you’ll be able to ask questions about the future of digital business. The final session before the double awards ceremony will be a fireside chat with Shaifa Kanji, Assistant Deputy Minister, Chief Digital Officer of DTSS, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, interviewed by Angela Mondou, President and CEO of TECHNATION, who will discuss accelerated digitization in Canada. The summit will cap off with the best of the best, with the unveiling of TECHNATION’s Ingenious Awards, and then the CIO Awards Ceremony where we celebrate Canadian organizations that are using technology to innovate and deliver business value. To attend the summit and access the full agenda, register today.