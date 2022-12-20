Why Your Healthcare Organization Should Consider HPE GreenLake for EHR

The Electronic Health Record (EHR) is only becoming more critical in delivering patient care services and improving outcomes. As a leading provider of the EHR, Epic Systems (Epic) supports a growing number of hospital systems and integrated health networks striving for innovative delivery of mission-critical systems.

However, legacy methods of running Epic on-premises present a significant operational burden for healthcare providers. Implementing, maintaining, and scaling the solution can be slow, complicated, and costly. Furthermore, supporting Epic Honor Roll requirements, purchasing cycles, and disaster recovery places heavy demands on staff time, and recruiting, training, and retaining IT professionals can prove difficult.

The good news is that health systems now have options for managing their Epic solution, thanks to advancements in hybrid multicloud and integrated support services. In this article, discover how HPE GreenLake for EHR can help healthcare organizations simplify and overcome common challenges to achieve a more cost-effective, scalable, and sustainable solution.

The benefits of hybrid multicloud in healthcare

When it comes to cloud adoption, the healthcare industry has been slow to relinquish the traditional on-premises data center due to strict regulatory and security requirements and concerns around interoperability and data integration.

But as with many industries, the global pandemic served as a cloud accelerant. Increasingly, healthcare providers are embracing cloud services to leverage advancements in machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics, fueling emerging trends such as tele-healthcare, connected medical devices, and precision medicine. Flexible, hybrid multicloud service models enable healthcare providers to run mission-critical workloads anywhere, from on-premises to colos to all hyperscalers, moving data securely from edge to cloud.

In fact, in a recent survey, 90% of respondents agreed that hybrid multicloud provides an optimal solution for meeting the healthcare industry’s unique challenges. Hybrid multicloud delivers benefits such as:

Enhanced clinical operations, including tighter EHR system integration and improved access to integrated technology, a variety of cloud options, and software management service options.

Enterprise-level standardization, simplifying the cloud experience, unifying systems under a common framework, and lowering the total cost of ownership.

IT modernization and the ability to rapidly adopt new and emerging platforms during the contract term.

Improved compliance across the hybrid cloud ecosystem.

Business resiliency, including greater access to consumption-based infrastructure, disaster recovery, and business continuity services.

Greater agility to embrace innovation and disruption and respond quickly to business opportunities.

Increased sustainability, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption.

HPE GreenLake for EHR delivers private and public cloud options

That brings us to HPE GreenLake for EHR, which couples Epic software management with infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) for a complete, end-to-end managed solution. HPE GreenLake for EHR integrates with both private and public clouds to ease healthcare providers’ operational burden and deliver a highly secure, scalable, pay-as-you-go service.

From a design standpoint, HPE GreenLake for EHR is HIPAA and Target Platform compliant, helping a health system achieve Honor Roll and supporting Epic Enterprise and Community Connect accreditation. It is cloud-enabled to access Azure and AWS and can support both colocation centers and on-premises data centers while leveraging existing licensing agreements.

Furthermore, HPE GreenLake for EHR streamlines the addition of services through a single portal and enables deep data insights. It builds a foundation for healthcare organizations to support rapidly emerging requirements, innovate faster, and launch health system initiatives more quickly. It also helps optimize spending and lower risk while increasing patient satisfaction.

Finally, HPE eases the strain on IT staff by providing a dedicated team that designs, installs, and supports all technology aspects of Epic, including storage, network, and compute. Service components include:

Advise and optimize

Epic technology best practices

Infrastructure and security optimization

Compliance management

Continuous improvement

Operate

Patching and updates for the Epic infrastructure, associated software, application, and security

Performance and capacity management

Administer

Incident management and problem resolution

Effect changes on listed resolutions

Monitor

Automated alerting

Triage

24×7 surveillance

HPE and Epic have a long history of collaboration and excellence. In fact, 65% of Epic customers rely on HPE infrastructure. As a trusted solutions provider and HPE partner, GDT can support your organization’s implementation of HPE GreenLake for EHR from start to finish, accelerating solution time to value and freeing up your staff to focus on healthcare innovation and improved patient outcomes.

Contact the experts at GDT today to discover how your healthcare organization can benefit from HPE GreenLake for EHR.