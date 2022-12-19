A Combined Broadcom & VMware: Clouds and Sovereignty

By Hock Tan, Broadcom President & CEO

The trend towards sovereign clouds has been one of the central topics that customers, particularly in Europe, have raised since we announced the Broadcom-VMware transaction. They want to know what role a combined Broadcom-VMware would play as governments increasingly recognize the power of data – economically, politically, and geo-politically – to drive local, national, and even multi-national economic development. In short, Broadcom sees cloud sovereignty as extremely important to the future of data management, and we see VMware, with its multi-cloud strategy and offerings, as being a key enabler in the adoption of sovereign clouds.

A sovereign cloud is essentially a cloud computing architecture for a suite of digital services built specifically around a common set of national or multinational standards. Adhering to these standards provides cloud providers with an open architecture to give their customers greater interoperability and, more importantly, greater control over their data.

The shift to sovereign clouds has been driven by rapidly expanding requirements from governments and businesses alike to enhance data privacy, cybersecurity, and broader economic development. More than 70% of large organizations surveyed last year, by the Capgemini Research Institute, said they planned to adopt cloud sovereignty, both to protect customer data and ensure compliance with new national data protection and localization rules. Those rules are proliferating quickly. The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation found that the number of laws, regulations and government policies requiring digital information to be stored in a specific country more than doubled globally over the most recent four-year period.

Gaia-X, for example, is a sovereign cloud architecture led by France and Germany driven by customer data sovereignty under a framework that delivers Europe’s digital transformation. Frameworks like Gaia-X have promoted many European industry leaders — from OVHcloud to Deutsche Telekom –to incorporate sovereign clouds as part of their overall IT infrastructure. The EU Cloud Certification Scheme (EUCS) is another effort to develop a single cloud security certification set of requirements at EU-wide level.

However, sovereign clouds are but one piece of a data management puzzle that is highly complex and continues to evolve. As a trusted partner, Broadcom must anticipate this evolution for our customers and then innovate to meet the challenges we see ahead. We feel strongly that our acquisition of VMware will accelerate this innovation, particularly in multi-cloud, where VMware already has leading solutions.

I’ve said before that multi-cloud is the future of enterprise IT. A multi-cloud approach enables the flexibility to manage and protect data across different environments – private, public, or sovereign – at will. And when integrated with sovereign cloud, multi-cloud enables customers to deliver differentiated services at scale while remaining secure and in compliance with regulatory frameworks. Maintaining this choice, control, and agility is both crucial for growth and a daunting task for enterprises globally.

Following the close of Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware, we will have a complementary portfolio that provides our customers – such as governments and critical infrastructure operators, including banks and healthcare operators – the tools they need to use the various cloud environments strategically and impactfully. Just as important, we will invest in our innovation engine and long-term product improvement to drive new, customer-centric solutions for the multi-cloud era and empower more customers to exercise their own sovereign choices when storing and managing data.

About Hock Tan:

Hock Tan is Broadcom President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. He has held this position since March 2006. From September 2005 to January 2008, he served as chairman of the board of Integrated Device Technology. Prior to becoming chairman of IDT, Mr. Tan was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Circuit Systems from June 1999 to September 2005. Prior to ICS, Mr. Tan was Vice President of Finance with Commodore International from 1992 to 1994, and previously held senior management positions with PepsiCo and General Motors. Mr. Tan served as managing director of Pacven Investment, a venture capital fund in Singapore from 1988 to 1992, and served as managing director for Hume Industries in Malaysia from 1983 to 1988.