How No-Code/Low-Code Solutions Help IT Organizations Evolve

When it comes to application development, many companies are pursuing no-code and low-code solutions to stay competitive. No-code and low-code solutions require less coding expertise, making application development accessible to more employees and enabling IT staff to focus on more strategic initiatives. They also give end users flexibility and control — all of which is especially valuable during a critical time of ongoing shortages of highly skilled IT workers.

The benefits of no-code and low-code solutions are numerous, including better collaboration between IT and the business and freeing up IT departments for more complex work.

Implementing no-code and low-code solutions also means a shift in employee responsibilities as well as an organization’s culture — both near- and long-term. For example, by 2024, 80% of technology products and services will be built by those who are not technology professionals, according to Gartner. Organizations and employees alike must be prepared for this change.

IT will find that no-code and low-code solutions transform its role for the better by reducing expenditure, encouraging progress with digital transformation corporate initiatives, reducing IT backlog, and increasing its output.

Key benefits of low-code and no-code solutions include:

Reduce IT spending. With low-code, fewer highly skilled developers are needed and the number of single-point solutions drops. Organizations that once held licenses to dozens of software tools — many of which help only a single department — instead now create their own applications and automated processes.

“IT can leverage one low-code development platform and have the flexibility to meet all department initiatives,” says Suprakash Das, GEP’s VP of platform engineering. “Low-code platforms that are flexible and that can achieve results across the organization are extremely valuable to IT organizations.”

Increase innovation. The need for digital transformation is more urgent than ever. New applications must be delivered quickly, and IT teams are under enormous pressure to do so with limited resources. With low-code application development, IT finds that delivering in under a month is attainable. Business goals are achieved faster. No longer does IT lose time to technical debt and bad code. Developers currently spend more than 17 hours a week on these tasks, but with no-code and low-code solutions, more time is freed up for more interesting, innovative work.

Reduce IT backlog. Most IT teams face a long, growing list of priorities to tackle, but thanks to low-code/no-code platforms, the IT backlog is reduced. Programmers equipped with an efficient solution can complete complicated projects in a fraction of the time usually required, and business leaders are now capable of creating their own solutions. “Entire waves of projects vanish from the IT queue as citizen developers take on their own priorities,” Das says. Pro developers welcome this ability to work on more complex projects and the opportunity to increase their skill sets.

Initially there can be a steep learning curve for nontechnical users, but these users benefit from growing their own skill sets and taking a more central role in application development. They are empowered to transform their own ideas into applications that help solve key business problems.

Implementation will bring immediate and long-lasting benefits for employees and corporate culture. “Overall, IT will achieve greater productivity with low-code,” Das says. “By streamlining the development process and increasing the use of low-code automation, IT can accomplish much more in less time.”

