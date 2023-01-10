Events and Awards UK: New for 2023

2023 sees the return of in-person events and awards. Here are the details for our packed schedule this year.

January

Applications launch for the 2023 Next CIO cohort on Friday 20th January. The award recognises and celebrates the best rising stars across the IT Sector in the UK. Through interviews at CIO UK, awards, and mentoring opportunities, Next CIO will help aspiring IT leaders develop their careers, build their networks, and improve their skill sets.

March

Another new event for this year, CIO will be hosting the CIO Customer and Employee Experience Forum on Thursday 23rd March. The forum will cover two of the biggest challenges IT leaders are currently facing: what are the right tools and technologies to support the demands of the ‘modern customer’ and how can we improve the experience of our employees to strengthen individual, team and company performance.

The deadline to apply for the Next CIO cohort will be Friday 31st March.

April

The Official CIO 100 Awards recognizes the best and brightest CIOs and technology leaders in the UK. Applications for the CIO 100 UK 2023 will open on Monday 7th April 2022, register interest here to receive further updates.

May

Following the success of the CIO Cloud Transformation Summit, the CIO Digital Enterprise Forum connects you with CIOs and IT professionals looking to the next stage of their cloud journey, optimising cloud environments across people, processes, and technology. This event will be in London on Thursday 11th May.

June

The Next CIO cohort will be announced at an evening celebration on Thursday 16th June in London. If you would like to be involved and learn more about this community of rising stars, you can contact the team here.

Submission will also open on 9th June for the CSO 30 Awards 2023. This year the awards will be hosted alongside the CSO Security Summit on November. The criteria will cover new cyber security initiatives, expanding the influence of the cybersecurity team, working better with suppliers and industry bodies, improving your cyber security culture and key technology investment areas.

September

Mark your calendar for Thursday 21st September – a date not to be missed! We will be hosting the Official CIO Summit in London. Expect a day of keynotes, thought leadership, roundtable discussions and more, led by the leading UK CIOs.

That evening, we will be hosting the CIO 100 Awards 2023. Prepare yourself for a full evening celebration as we recognise the top 100 digital transformation achievements and reflect on themes and ideas which emerged from submissions. Applications will open on 7th April 2023 and you can register interest here to receive further updates.

Submissions for the CSO 30 Awards will close end September.

November

On Thursday 30th November, we will be hosting the CSO Security Summit in person. This year the event will host discussion from leading CSOs and Security leaders in the UK, focusing on the topics that include the human side of cyber security through to investment, talent and novel approaches to continuing challenges.

That evening, we will announce the top 30 cyber security leaders and initiatives at the CSO 30 Awards. Applications for the CSO 30 will open on Friday 9th June, and you can register interest here to receive further updates.

Executive Roundtables:

Our busy programme of executive roundtables will continue throughout 2023 as we look to host exclusive discussions on a range of topics for you, including the future of hybrid work, tech talent and establishing a people-first approach to cyber security. You can plan ahead by following our event calendar. This year, the events will be held virtually and in person, and you can plan ahead by following our events calendar here.

If you are interested in speaking at any events, sponsoring, would like to register early, or receive updates about awards submissions and deadlines, you can do so by reaching out to the events team.