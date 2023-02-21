Editor’s note: Behind our new look

Today’s CIO audience doesn’t just read about IT and leadership trends and strategies. They watch, listen, research, attend events, and actively participate in communities to keep on top of the latest changes in the industry, learn from their peers, and share their experiences and knowledge. They’re a global community of IT leaders who thrive on connecting with peers in their region and around the world. Our new look takes this into account, offering more opportunities to engage with our content, explore areas of interest, and be part of the conversation around IT leadership today.

The award-winning editorial coverage you rely on—the in-depth feature stories, case studies, industry analysis, opinion pieces, and interviews—are still front and center. Enhanced events, video, and topic pages will help you find what interests you and stay engaged. And at the heart of the site is our new community section.

As they’ve always been, the IT leaders we write for are also sources in stories, winners of our awards, speakers and attendees at our events, and participants in our research. They are the core of our coverage and community, and the redesign reflects that deep relationship.

The what and why of our new design

In many ways, the redesign is a return to and refocus on our core commitment to our IT leadership audience, highlighting the very best of what CIO.com has to offer.

Underneath the fresh new look, CIO.com remains a destination that brings together a global community of CIOs and strategic IT professionals and supports them in making better technology decisions through trusted content and premium experiences, all designed to drive business growth and career success.

We make good on that ambition by providing trustworthy, high-quality editorial content, from in-depth features on the work of IT leaders to one-on-one video interviews with CIOs making an impact today. But we also advance IT leaders’ careers and agendas through our events, which engage a global community, fostering peer-to-peer connections in person and online.