Editor’s note: Behind our new look

If there\u2019s a common thread in CIO.com\u2019s editorial coverage when it comes to transformation, it\u2019s that coping with change is often the hardest part. But CIOs who have successfully led IT transformations say that embracing change can be richly rewarding\u2014especially when the change is so obviously for the better.\n\nIn a recent interview with CIO.com columnist Martha Heller, United Airlines CIO Jason Birnbaum shared how his organization\u2019s focus on transforming employee experience allows employees \u201cto create a great customer experience,\u201d creating a flywheel of positive change.\n\n\u201cIt is important for companies to invest in change management, but you need less change management if you give employees tools that they really want to use,\u201d Birnbaum says.\n\nWe couldn\u2019t agree more.\n\nWhat we have here at CIO.com is more than a redesign or a new user experience\u2014though it certainly is both of those things. It is a reimagining of the reader relationship, one in which real people are at the center of everything we do\u2014and on a global scale.\n\nThat is an idea worth embracing.\n\nToday\u2019s CIO audience doesn\u2019t just read about IT and leadership trends and strategies. They watch, listen, research, attend events, and actively participate in communities to keep on top of the latest changes in the industry, learn from their peers, and share their experiences and knowledge. They\u2019re a global community of IT leaders who thrive on connecting with peers in their region and around the world. Our new look takes this into account, offering more opportunities to engage with our content, explore areas of interest, and be part of the conversation around IT leadership today.\n\nThe award-winning editorial coverage you rely on\u2014the in-depth feature stories, case studies, industry analysis, opinion pieces, and interviews\u2014are still front and center. Enhanced events, video, and topic pages will help you find what interests you and stay engaged. And at the heart of the site is our new community section. \n\nAs they\u2019ve always been, the IT leaders we write for are also sources in stories, winners of our awards, speakers and attendees at our events, and participants in our research. They are the core of our coverage and community, and the redesign reflects that deep relationship.\n\nThe what and why of our new design\n\nIn many ways, the redesign is a return to and refocus on our core commitment to our IT leadership audience, highlighting the very best of what CIO.com has to offer.\n\nUnderneath the fresh new look, CIO.com remains a destination that brings together a global community of CIOs and strategic IT professionals and supports them in making better technology decisions through trusted content and premium experiences, all designed to drive business growth and career success.\n\nWe make good on that ambition by providing trustworthy, high-quality editorial content, from in-depth features on the work of IT leaders to one-on-one video interviews with CIOs making an impact today. But we also advance IT leaders\u2019 careers and agendas through our events, which engage a global community, fostering peer-to-peer connections in person and online.\n\nCIO.com\u2019s new design system brings consistency and global reach to our 10 regional English language editions through a scalable and flexible system of templates and components, from icons, buttons, and colors to full templates, providing an audience experience that is fully responsive to your screen size, whether you are engaging with CIO.com on a desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.\n\nWhile today\u2019s site refresh may feel like a quantum leap from the dusty days of print, we are just as committed to serving our audience as we were decades ago when the magazine first launched. Thank you for being part of our journey and for letting us be part of yours.