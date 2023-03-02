A CIO’s first rule for automation: Have a clear business case

By virtue of their position between IT and effecting business strategy, CIOs can identify what processes their organizations need in order to modernize and automate. When it comes to updating core systems to drive operational efficiencies, they also have to ensure that a sound business case exists to automate them, says Laurie Shotton, VP and analyst at Gartner. That’s not surprising since CIOs typically own IT automation, as well as help drive business automation. But it’s not always a given the two aren’t working at cross purposes.

“For the last 15 to 20 years, organizations have been trying to modernize core systems in order to drive operational efficiencies,” he says. “And quite often, the business case for replacing them doesn’t stack up.”

Automation, the business, and the CIO

Since automation can help improve KPIs and create new channels to help improve end-user experience, it’s one of the primary tools in a CIO’s toolkit to drive the business forward, says Brian Woodring, CIO at Rocket Mortgage. “The biggest challenge is making sure that by automating the business, you’re not just taking a legacy, highly bureaucratic manual process and putting RPA in front of it,” he says. “You may get some short-term wins, but you’re unlikely to deliver durable value. One of the biggest things I’ve learned is you can’t do automation to the business; you have to do it with the business.”

As an example, the technology organization of the pharmaceutical segment at Cardinal Health collaborates closely with business leaders so they can identify current pain points and determine the right processes to automate, focusing on how these tools will improve the customer or employee experiences, says CIO Greg Boggs.

The challenge of the CIO’s job at a financial institution, however, is to eliminate waste by redefining the entire business process while delighting the client and simultaneously maintaining compliance, says Woodring.