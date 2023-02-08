Episode 2: How AI can help bridge the employee-employer expectations gap

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella observed last year that every organization in every industry will need to infuse technology into every business process and function so that they can do more with less. But he wasn’t talking about working harder or longer – he was talking about the need to apply technology to augment and amplify what we’re doing across the business, in order to be more resilient and more innovative.

On this episode of The New Work podcast, we explore the role of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and even augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) in the new work experience.

The shift to remote and hybrid work has created a large trove of digital information about how work gets done. “We now have an incredible amount of data to reason over, and with that data, we can start to provide some really interesting value to people,” said Jared Spataro, Corporate VP for Modern Work at Microsoft. “When you ground an AI model with data about my calendar, or who I interact with, or the last meeting I went to, or things that I’m messaging people about, you start to get some truly magical experiences.”

In this episode, you’ll hear about:

Why 2023 is poised to become the “year of AI”

How AI and other technologies such as AR/VR can have a significant impact on employee engagement and productivity

The importance of trust in training and deploying AI models across an organization

