Helping the Federal Government Navigate Its Multi-Cloud Future

By Brian McNeice, Vice President Federal Sales, Broadcom Software

Federal government agencies in the United States must navigate a number of considerations when evaluating solutions from cloud service providers. At Broadcom, we also understand the importance of choice and flexibility when making strategic cloud investments that won’t disrupt the mission-critical daily operations of these agencies. With a solid federal footprint, leading solutions, and customer-first reputation, Broadcom has a proven track record of supporting successful cloud transformation missions across critical defense operations and government service delivery.

Federal leaders — from members of Congress to executive agency chief information officers (CIOs) — are continuing to modernize their information technology (IT) infrastructures and recognizing there is no “one-size-fits-all” public cloud. As a result, the move toward multi-cloud architectures to serve agency missions is a central part of federal IT modernization, as the Pentagon’s recent $9 billion multi-cloud contract award to Microsoft, Google, Oracle, and Amazon clearly demonstrates.

As a long-term supplier to the U.S. government, including customers related to our national security, Broadcom is committed to serving the federal market. And, following the close of our pending acquisition of VMware, we will continue to support national IT modernization objectives while delivering even more flexibility, simplicity and choice to the growing number of federal agencies that are fully embracing multi-cloud architectures.

Simplifying challenges

Cloud computing is not without challenges. Cloud platforms have the incentive to lock customers into their own public cloud. Federal customers often receive large invoices from public cloud companies at the end of the year that contain overages and hidden charges, which inevitably forces difficult (and sometimes avoidable) discussions.

Multi-cloud, however, is not just mission-effective, but cost-effective as well, allowing federal agencies the freedom to shop around to determine the best and most transparent fit for their own environments. Critically, VMware’s leading platform allows enterprises that flexibility to modernize applications, manage software and services, and secure data, whether it be on-premises, public clouds, private clouds, or hybrid workspaces.

Following the transaction close, solutions from the combined Broadcom and VMware will enable customers to create the multi-cloud environment they want — across public clouds, data centers and the edge — all while increasing choice and reducing risks around lock-in, control over data, critical operations, and rising costs. We expect this stronger multi-cloud capability to enhance Broadcom solutions across our mission-critical software portfolio, which today already supports some of the most complex hybrid environments for a vast number of federal agencies.

The future of cloud

Even amid further modernization, it is clear many federal agencies intend to keep some form of on-premises computing. This means future IT and data management models will take a hybrid approach. Deloitte predicts that within five years more than 40% of organizations’ workloads will run in the public cloud, leaving the remainder either on premises, private cloud, or some hybrid computing environment.

Regardless of an agency’s desired approach, solutions fueled by the proposed Broadcom-VMware combination will allow customers to operate securely, efficiently and cost-effectively in any multi-cloud environment, including by creating private clouds and switching between public cloud vendors at will. This choice gives customers real options on the best ways to store, manage and secure their data, which means federal agencies won’t be penalized for deciding to use the public cloud or limited in the choices that are best for their organizations.

The multi-cloud ecosystem

President and CEO of Broadcom Hock Tan previously shared that the current and future priorities of Broadcom customers in the U.S., UK, Germany and France included a heavy focus on multi-cloud. He explained that Broadcom has long “recognized that the future of enterprise IT is multi-cloud — the ability to distribute applications and services across a combination of clouds. It’s one of the many reasons Broadcom solutions complement what VMware does in the multi-cloud space across private, public, edge and sovereign clouds today.” This feedback from customers around the world about what they’re focusing on also applies to the increased importance of the multi-cloud ecosystem for federal agencies here in the United States.

As an engineering-first company, Broadcom is committed to innovating leading-edge technology, ensuring successful deployments of our solutions, and delivering value for our customers to drive growth. Our business model is predicated on adding long-term value and improving our products over time. We realize the value of a multi-cloud strategy as part of the overall effort to modernize the federal IT infrastructure. A stronger VMware, backed by Broadcom, means that our customers in the federal space can deliver on this multi-cloud mission successfully while also enjoying the world-class security that will enable them to accelerate innovation for all their applications.

Learn how Broadcom plans to support important agency missions here.

About Brian McNeice, Vice President Federal Sales, Broadcom Software:

Broadcom Software

Brian has worked in the software and hardware industry across EMEA and North America for the last 20+ years. For the last 7 years he undertaken leadership rolls within the Federal team helping Broadcom’s customers deliver against their missions.