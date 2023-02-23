How CIOs overcome the challenges of leading IT in smaller cities

Most enterprises globally are based in metropolitan regions because of their inherent advantages of good infrastructure and diverse customer base. But certain businesses such as manufacturing facilities and educational institutions may be in smaller cities due to cheaper land prices, government subsidies, proximity to raw materials, and lower salaries, among other reasons.

While these are important considerations from a business perspective, geographic location also has an impact on an organization’s technology function. IT leaders working in non-metro cities encounter several unique strategic and operational challenges that impact IT operations, business outcomes, and their leadership careers. Here are some issues that CIOs in smaller cities face and the strategies they adopt to overcome them.

Talent woes

The foremost challenge for CIOs working outside of big cities is to get trained and skilled resources. The best talent leaves for metros and organizations must hire from what is left.

“If we want to beat competition in the pharmaceutical industry, we must make use of next generation of technologies such as cloud, big data, and analytics. However, skilled resources don’t want to shift from a metro to a smaller city as they tend to look at it as demotion,” says Jitender Mishra, CIO at pharmaceuticals company Akums Group. The company has its manufacturing facility at Haridwar, a small city about 200 kilometers from New Delhi.

Jagdip Kumar, CIO of Kanpur-based Lohia Corp., is even “ready to pay 15% to 20% higher salary than metros” to attract talent. “Besides, we also have a strong brand and major market share, yet we are not able to pull talent,” he says.

To fill the skills gap, technology leaders must groom internal employees through training. Mishra has got his team members certified on AWS and advanced modules of S/4HANA to meet his technology needs for cloud and SAP respectively. “We have linked the employee appraisal to training, which encourages them to upskill. Since their families are based in Haridwar, they don’t move out even after getting trained unless the offer is too good,” he says.