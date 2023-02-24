Product-based IT fuels Lufthansa’s digital CX transformation

Like many airlines, Lufthansa Group had its business upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. By April 2020, with travel bans proliferating, the airline suffered losses of \u20ac1 million per hour.\n\nThomas R\u00fcckert, senior vice president and CIO of Lufthansa Group, says those early days of the pandemic laid bare that the airline\u2019s digital solutions were not scalable.\n\n\u201cThe customers all had to go through flight disruptions, all had to go through service centers, which you couldn\u2019t scale up in line with the need fast enough, so it made it very visible and tangible that self-service solutions are an absolute must improvement for the call centers,\u201d R\u00fcckert says.\n\nLufthansa\u2019s customer experience (CX) strategy has three pillars, R\u00fcckert says: physical, service, and digital. Because Lufthansa\u2019s business is moving people from place to place, the physical side of the customer experience is still the airline\u2019s primary pillar. The company also prides itself on providing the best \u201cservice touch\u201d it can to its customers.\n\n\u201cYou have the service touch that comes from employees, which is probably the thing that we still get the most positive feedback on,\u201d he says.\n\nThe digital component of Lufthansa\u2019s customer experience efforts has become increasingly important in supporting the first two pillars.\n\n\u201cHow much can you control your journey through the digital space? That\u2019s something that we lacked in the past and we don\u2019t want to in the future,\u201d R\u00fcckert says. \u201cAlso, how do we enable our people in the service, in the cockpit, and in the cabin or on the ground to provide a better service to the people? We strongly believe and focus a lot on how we can give better data to cabin crews so they can, for instance, welcome you.\u201d\n\nStandardizing platforms, shifting to product-based IT\n\nThe pandemic accelerated a general trend in the airline industry toward digital transformation, R\u00fcckert says, as it was already clear the public wanted more control of their travel experiences through their mobile devices. \u201cThat is a trend that started much before the crisis, but it has accelerated significantly,\u201d he says.\n\nAt the same time, airport and air traffic control staff are much reduced from pre-pandemic levels, which has put additional pressures on the travel experience that are sometimes outside an airline\u2019s control. That, in turn, leads to more disruptions and more need to rebook travelers on flights \u2014 a volume issue for airlines, and one that many travelers want to handle by themselves, R\u00fcckert says. \u201cSelf-service is now much more important.\u201d\n\nGetting there has been easier said than done for Lufthansa, which was among the first airlines to build a data warehouse for its customer data, but much of that technology is now decades old.\n\n\u201cWe had a few tough nuts to crack because our backend technology is quite complex, so finding a way to turn that into a modernized platform detached from the back end is really a difficult problem,\u201d R\u00fcckert says. \u201cBut it\u2019s much easier than solving the other end of the problem, which is to get the business to let go of decision power a little bit. If you don\u2019t give that to the developers together with some business product owners, you don\u2019t get speed.\u201d\n\nR\u00fcckert took the reins as CIO in January 2021, promoted internally from vice president of Base Maintenance Services at Lufthansa Technik, where he helped overhaul the subsidiary\u2019s worldwide overhaul network. When R\u00fcckert stepped into the role following the departure of predecessor Roland Sch\u00fctz, Lufthansa was already a year into a digital transformation journey, one that started with an effort to standardize its various platforms.\n\n\u201cThe benefits of those investments are slowly coming to the surface now that the platform is becoming more harmonized,\u201d R\u00fcckert says. \u201cSo if we make an improvement, we don\u2019t have to do it five times anymore with seven interfaces, all different.\u201d\n\nBut Lufthansa\u2019s real transformation started about a year ago, as the IT function started moving away from the traditional project mindset and adopted a product focus, R\u00fcckert says.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019re moving from a project approach where maybe our board was still thinking the app will be finished one day, where now we\u2019re setting up the pipeline where new features will come down to improve the ones we have,\u201d he says.\n\nHis team has already found success in harmonizing and standardizing the web portal, the booking engine, and the app, says R\u00fcckert, noting that the team has just started a large-scale alpha test for the latest app versions.\n\n\u201cIn the back end, we\u2019ve made a lot of changes to enable better customer data connection with travel ID,\u201d he says. \u201cThose two elements together are the focus of what lies now ahead, connecting those two in a smart way, meaning making good recommendations to the customers. Offering through the profile real advantages, like data only in one place, a simplified process to check in. It looks completely different compared to what you had to do in the past. Safe services is a huge focus topic.\u201d\n\nBenchmarking success\n\nOne of the tools Lufthansa has turned to, with the help of partner Boston Consulting Group (BCG), is BCG\u2019s Digital Acceleration Index (DAI), a survey of companies across 10 industries that seeks to benchmark digital transformation and identify how the most digitally mature companies have achieved success.\n\n\u201cWe did one big exercise to evaluate ourselves about one and a half years ago,\u201d R\u00fcckert says. \u201cSince then, we\u2019ve been doing smaller steps.\u201d\n\nThis year, R\u00fcckert plans to do another exercise to determine how the company stands in terms of platform automation and the use of data and AI.\n\nTo his peers, R\u00fcckert says, \u201cdon\u2019t underestimate how difficult business transformation is. For us, it started as an IT transformation, platform harmonization, but that\u2019s the easy part. The difficult part is the business transformation, because if that doesn\u2019t happen, you don\u2019t get faster and you have a Ferrari but you can only drive 30 kilometers an hour. I spend a lot of time on that part and I still am. You just have to anticipate that.\u201d