Propelling financial services towards a sustainable tomorrow with TCS and Microsoft CloudHow to build ROI from cloud migration

How to build ROI from cloud migration

BrandPost By Tata Consultancy Services
Feb 22, 20231 min
Cloud ComputingFinancial Services IndustryIT Leadership

This whitepaper and webcast can help you calculate the ROI and create a business case for modernizing your legacy applications to the Microsoft Cloud.

Credit: Charday Penn

Organizations are racing to modernize their legacy technology, architecture, infrastructure, and databases. Modernization often revolves around cloud migration. But not every approach provides the same ROI. Before committing to a migration strategy, organizations must identify the best approach for their business requirements.

Each approach comes with its own benefits, time commitments, and cost. This whitepaper and on-demand webcast will help organizations calculate the ROI from adopting a given approach by answering the following questions:

  • Where am I spending big dollars today to run my applications in a legacy mainframe?
  • What are the benefits of each of the cloud modernization approaches?
  • How much does each approach cost, in terms of both money and time?

Create a business case for modernizing your legacy applications to the Microsoft Cloud with this whitepaper and webcast from TCS.

