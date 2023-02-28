Bringing the National Museum of African American History and Culture to the world

In 2022, with the pandemic subsiding, the National Museum of African American History and Culture at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC, once again served more than 1 million visitors. But thanks to an inventive digital offering, called Searchable Museum, the museum has been able to reach even more.\n\nThe searchable replica of the museum, which launched in November 2021, allows anyone around the globe to experience all elements of the museum, even with low-latency internet and inexpensive phones and tablets \u2014 a big benefit, especially for those without the means to visit the physical museum, which opened to much fanfare in 2016, including the attendance of then President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush.\n\n\u201cAfter we opened the museum, the director and curatorial staff were talking about how to how to reach even more people who wouldn\u2019t be able to come to the museum and experience it,\u201d says Jill Roberts, program manager of the Searchable Museum at the Office of Digital Strategy and Engagement (ODSE). \u201cWe wanted a digital platform that would bring the museum to other people in the world.\u201d\n\nCurators and IT experts who designed the digital replica continue to enhance the platform with technologies that make it not only more widely accessible but also replete with fresh, robust content. The project was awarded a 2022 US CIO 100 Award for leadership and innovation.\n\nAnd it\u2019s working. To date, the Searchable Museum has served more than 1.6 million page views, with more than 65% of that traffic coming from mobile phones, Roberts says. A good deal of the traffic has been driven by a QR code deployed across social media channels and other communications outlets to promote awareness of the digital museum\u2019s existence.\n\nDigital storytelling\n\nTo entice a technical partner to build the digital site, the ODSE published an RFP and received 15 qualified IT specialists that wanted to take on the immense task of digitally recreating a multifloor museum.\n\nDigital designer Fearless of Baltimore was awarded the contract to build and maintain the Smithsonian\u2019s first and only digital museum. The startup focused on federal contracts and earned its first contract with the Secret Service in 2017. Today, it employs more than 200.\n\nJohn Foster, COO of Fearless, says the project goes beyond the term \u2018searchable\u2019 to provide instead a digital storytelling of the African American experience as depicted in the physical National Museum of African American History and Culture. \u00a0\n\nThe digital version\u2019s first exhibit on the site, \u201cSlavery and Freedom,\u201d is a foundational aspect of the physical museum followed by 10 additional exhibits found in the physical and digital museums. \n\nTo develop the project, Fearless leveraged Smithsonian\u2019s APIs to access a massive catalog of digital content, including 3D models, videos, podcasts, and imagery not available in the physical building in order to create an immersive, rich experience that rivals a walk-through.\n\n\u201cFrom the beginning, we challenged ourselves to follow a more audience-centered, data-informed approach to its design and development,\u201d says Adam Martin, CDO of the museum. \u201cTogether with our partners, the museum engaged in an iterative process to reimagine and transform the in-person visitor experience for online audiences.\u201d\n\nFor instance, the History Elevator transports visitors to the early 1400s using images from various centuries, narrated by Maya Angelou, as well as digital displays and statistics of the 40,000 slave ships of the transatlantic slave trade, as well as a feature on the domestic slave trade that displays authentic excerpts of bills of sale of human beings and slave auction lists of names. The \u201cParadox of Liberty\u201d exhibit depicts Thomas Jefferson\u2019s ownership of 609 slaves, as well as Sugar Pot and Tower of Cotton artifacts that depict the \u201cjuxtaposition of profit and power and the human cost\u201d of slave production.\n\nThe Searchable Museum also features content not available in the physical museum. For instance, while the museum features a replica of the Point of Pines Slave Cabin, one of two highly protected slave cabins on Edistro Island, S.C., only the digital Searchable Museum offers a 360-degree look inside the cabin.\n\nFearless software engineer Avery Smith agreed that leading-edge technologies ushered in by the metaverse might one day be able to transport a museum visitor digitally using virtual reality and augmented reality technologies but he \u2014 and all those involved in Searchable Museum \u2014 insist they want to prevent making the digital museum inaccessible. A VR\/AR experience requires the use of headsets that can often cost hundreds of dollars, he reminds.\n\nThe primary aim of the Searchable Museum, after all, is to lower the barrier to entry for all and make it widely accessible globally. To date, visitors from nearly 50 nations outside of the US have accessed the Searchable Museum. Foster is proud that his team accomplished its mission without shortchanging any of the experiences or content in the building.\n\n\u201cI can experience that story on my laptop as well as on my phone,\u201d Foster says of the digital replica, which mimics the multifloor building, starting with a darker tone for the slavery exhibit on the bottom floor and progressing to brighter tones as the viewers ascends through the stairs of African American history.\n\n\u00a0\u201cAs you go through the history, the higher you get, the feeling of lightness should come about because you see some of the progress being made in the African American story,\u201d Foster says.\n\nThe technology behind the Searchable Museum\n\nThe Searchable Museum runs on Amazon Web Services and uses APIs created by the Smithsonian IT team to access all the metadata available in the massive catalog of artifacts, images, video clips, 3D objects, and other components that reside within the 11 inaugural exhibitions in the building.\n\nFearless designers also employed unique technologies to ensure viewers have a speedy, rich experience regardless of the device they use. Many of these technologies are time-tested frameworks and tools that don\u2019t get a lot of publicity but are known platforms that have evolved and aged well. Fearless chose Gatsby, a JavaScript framework for fast web page creation, and Craft CMS, which provides a speedy yet robust reach into the museum\u2019s sizable catalog of metadata stored in AWS S3.\n\nThe Gatsby static-site generator scaffolds the front end of the website, enabling developers to build ultrafast web page rendering, while the headless CMS fetches and renders the metadata stored in the back-end cloud systems at high speeds.\n\n\u201cGatsby takes all that processing that used to happen in real-time and runs the processing before the website is deployed,\u201d says Smith, of Fearless, about the pre-rendering framework. \u201cI advocated for its use with React instead of JavaScript because of my experience working with the Small Business Administration. I learned with Gatsby how clever it is and how it allows for a very, very, very fast web experience \u2026 and those speed gains are important for an image-heavy website.\u201d\n\nSmith also notes that the Smithsonian\u2019s APIs provide access to 3D images in various resolutions that are immensely helpful for the curators designing the content and to the IT experts delivering on their vision. \u201cTechnology doesn\u2019t need to be super complex to get the job done,\u201d Smith says.\n\nThe Searchable Museum continues adding compelling content such as a special exhibit on Afrofuturism in March and its technology partners are exploring technologies such as geofencing, which will allow students to play games and learn along the way. But the most important aspect of the Searchable Museum, all say, is accessibility — and Fearless deployed unique, not bleeding-edge technologies to deliver on that dream.