The CIO’s new C-suite mandate

JP Saini’s dual role as chief digital and technology officer at Sunbelt Rentals requires strategic relationships with his C-suite peers beyond just sharing a seat at the executive table. He’s also considered a strategic advisor and changemaker in the organization, and he’s often called on to speak with investors. He relies on his C-suite peers to give him a thorough, real-time understanding of the business.

“You really have to be fully homed in on the mechanics of the business and how it comes to fruition every day,” Saini says of IT leadership today. “You also have to be aware of where you can leverage new opportunities.” So Saini now holds daily discussions with the finance team and Sunbelt Rentals’ COO to discuss top-line and bottom-line growth opportunities.

“You need a hand-in-hand approach with the CFO, CMO, COO [and other C-suite leaders], so when you’re sitting with investors, or even when we’re in front of operational or sales leaders, you have that parity,” Saini says.

JP Saini, chief digital and technology officer, Sunbelt Rentals Sunbelt Rentals

Saini’s evolving role is just one example of the changing dynamics of C-suite relationships. Executives who used to stay in their own lane now find themselves needing closer alignment with one another to manage economic uncertainty, explosive growth, and digital and business transformations, and CIOs have become central figures as business strategists and changemakers.

This new C-suite dynamic requires three big shifts to be successful, according to Dan Roberts, CEO of Ouellette & Associates Consulting. CIOs must change the narrative of their relationship with their counterparts, they must prepare their IT teams to deliver on the new narrative, and they must convince the C-suite to share the technology load.

It’s a tall order for sure. “I would say just 10% to 15% [of C-suite relationships] are healthy and thriving and are in the trenches together with shared ownership and accountability,” Roberts says. But those CIOs who can look across the enterprise and find new ways to drive revenue or better orchestrate the customer experience and then can communicate and sell their vision to their C-suite counterparts are at the high end of the maturity curve, he adds.