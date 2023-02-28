The CIO’s new C-suite mandate

JP Saini\u2019s dual role as chief digital and technology officer at Sunbelt Rentals requires strategic relationships with his C-suite peers beyond just sharing a seat at the executive table. He\u2019s also considered a strategic advisor and changemaker in the organization, and he\u2019s often called on to speak with investors. He relies on his C-suite peers to give him a thorough, real-time understanding of the business.\n\n\u201cYou really have to be fully homed in on the mechanics of the business and how it comes to fruition every day,\u201d Saini says of IT leadership today. \u201cYou also have to be aware of where you can leverage new opportunities.\u201d So Saini now holds daily discussions with the finance team and Sunbelt Rentals\u2019 COO to discuss top-line and bottom-line growth opportunities. \n\n\u201cYou need a hand-in-hand approach with the CFO, CMO, COO [and other C-suite leaders], so when you\u2019re sitting with investors, or even when we\u2019re in front of operational or sales leaders, you have that parity,\u201d Saini says.\n\nSaini\u2019s evolving role is just one example of the changing dynamics of C-suite relationships. Executives who used to stay in their own lane now find themselves needing closer alignment with one another to manage economic uncertainty, explosive growth, and digital and business transformations, and CIOs have become central figures as business strategists and changemakers.\n\nThis new C-suite dynamic requires three big shifts to be successful, according to Dan Roberts, CEO of Ouellette & Associates Consulting. CIOs must change the narrative of their relationship with their counterparts, they must prepare their IT teams to deliver on the new narrative, and they must convince the C-suite to share the technology load.\n\nIt\u2019s a tall order for sure. \u201cI would say just 10% to 15% [of C-suite relationships] are healthy and thriving and are in the trenches together with shared ownership and accountability,\u201d Roberts says. But those CIOs who can look across the enterprise and find new ways to drive revenue or better orchestrate the customer experience and then can communicate and sell their vision to their C-suite counterparts are at the high end of the maturity curve, he adds.\n\nHere, CIOs meeting that challenge share how they\u2019re changing the dynamics of the C-suite.\n\nChanging the narrative\n\nCIO Max Chan\u2019s relationship with his C-suite counterparts at Avnet took on increased importance after the digital team came under the CIO\u2019s purview a year ago \u2014 doubling his team to 1,000 digital and IT staff. \u201cOur relationship [in the C-suite] is now a lot more collaborative. We\u2019re driving more things at an enterprise level,\u201d he says.\n\nChan changed the C-suite narrative by focusing less on technology talk and more on business strategy outcomes. When speaking with executives and business unit presidents, \u201cit\u2019s more about how we drive customer expansion, how do we improve margin expansion, reduce friction by improving overall productivity of the organizations and how each of these ties into our business strategy priorities,\u201d he says. As CIOs, \u201cwe need to understand all those. We need to take interest in every single strategy priority in the business. This is table stakes.\u201d\n\nChan and Saini are among CIOs who are \u201cchanging how they show up\u201d to the C-suite, Roberts says. \u201cThey intentionally built a comfort level with a new skill set. They\u2019re better at communicating a narrative, selling the vision, having influence in the conversation, and leading the change initiatives.\u201d\n\nEmpowering IT teams to deliver\n\nGreat relationships in the C-suite can fall apart quickly if IT teams don\u2019t communicate the vision downstream or can\u2019t carry out the plan across an organization, Roberts says. The whole IT organization must focus on strategic delivery and becoming thought leaders and consultants to the business to drive innovation and transformations.\n\nGrocery store chain Giant Eagle knows the power of the team firsthand. It disbanded its corporate office permanently after the pandemic and is now a completely virtual enterprise, but all efforts were made to maintain the close-knit culture it had, as well as transform the culture to one that\u2019s more proactive and assertively aligned with business partners. CIO Kirk Ball and his technology team are central to that mission.\n\n\u201cMy relationships with other executive leadership members are important, but equally important is the relationships that those in the technology group have with others,\u201d who walk a mile in their business partners\u2019 shoes and understand the objectives they\u2019re trying to accomplish, Ball says. \u201cYou have to have good technology leaders and team members that you have confidence in, you agree on what you\u2019re trying to accomplish\u201d and communicate that shared vision, he says.\n\nShifting to shared ownership of technology\n\nCIOs are doing a better job of sharing ownership expectations in the C-suite and \u201cnot having the digital monkey solely on their back,\u201d Roberts says.\n\nCIO Talvis Love set expectations early on that data would be owned by the individual business units at Baxter International. He set up a governance structure where each business was responsible for understanding how that data drives their business, whether it can be used commercially, and how it ties back to the enterprise. This way, \u201cthey understand their strategy and embed the digital component as part of that strategy. It\u2019s not something that sits on the side, and they own it,\u201d Love says.\u00a0\n\nConversely, to rein in digital initiatives that were being initiated by business units at Avnet, Chan required executive leaders to reach an understanding on how those initiatives would be prioritized.\n\n\u201cEveryone agrees that the focus must be on what\u2019s best for the enterprise,\u201d and the IT team is responsible and accountable for all technology, Chan says, but he\u2019s not going to stop business units from adding value.\n\n\u201cIf it\u2019s something truly new that we can\u2019t address immediately, we allow them to do what they want to do\u201d but within some guardrails, he adds. \u201cWe have an agreement that whatever you do in the next 12 to 18 months could potentially be a throwaway because we could later roll it back into our environment\u201d when the IT team develops a centralized capability. \u201cThose are the guiding principles we have set,\u201d he says.\n\nUniting to roll with changing market conditions\n\nC-Suite alignment is critical when organizations face fluctuating market conditions or rapid growth. \n\nAt Merchants Fleet expectations are high as the transportation management company pushes to continue its 30% year-over-year growth while preserving cash in the midst of inflation and rising interest rates. Changing market conditions often require the company to quickly reshuffle priorities. One of those priorities, replacing an ERP system, was recently rescheduled to free up cash that could fuel growth. Senior VP and Chief Technology and Digital Officer Jeanine Charlton stepped up meetings with the CFO and finance team to come up with a \u201csignificant\u201d contingency plan, as the project touches every piece of technology across the enterprise. They now meet weekly to discuss the project.\n\nWith contingencies like these coming up, Charlton has had to align more closely with her C-suite counterparts. \u201cWe\u2019re getting a lot closer for sure, to constantly re-prioritize what\u2019s most important for the enterprise,\u201d she says.\n\nRemoving \u2018blind spots\u2019\n\nIt\u2019s not always easy to step outside traditional C-suite behaviors. Collaboration with C-suite peers requires effective listening and meaningful communication, Sunbelt Rentals\u2019 Saini says.\n\n\u201cThere are blind spots with all of us as leaders,\u201d he says. \u201cGenerally you\u2019re in a mode where you\u2019re short on time, you think you know it all, you\u2019re relying on your previous experiences \u2014 we did it this way last time \u2014 and so you have these inherent biases,\u201d he says. \u201cBut if you\u2019re listening to understand rather than listening to form an opinion or listening to respond, you can overcome those biases.\u201d\n\nHealthy tension is OK\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s fair to get pushed and have that healthy tension\u201d in C-suite relationships, Merchants Fleet\u2019s Charlton says. \u201cPart of it just comes down to you\u2019ve got to continually prove your value and educate them in terms of what\u2019s required to implement digital transformation for a company.\u201d\n\nThis often requires mind-reading skills, she adds.\n\n\u201cHow do you translate what\u2019s in another human\u2019s brain into good requirements and build tech around it?\u201d she says. It all comes down to good collaboration and communication. \u201cTechnology is the easy part. It\u2019s understanding what the other person wants \u2014 therein lies the work.\u201d