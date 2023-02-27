Cost still biggest driver for multicloud, study finds

Italian insurer Reale Group found itself with four cloud providers running around 15% of its workloads, and no clear strategy to manage them. \u201cIt was not a result we were seeking, it was the result of reality,\u201d said Marco Barioni, CEO of Reale ITES, the company\u2019s internal IT engineering services unit.\n\nSince then, Barioni has taken control of the situation, putting into action a multi-year plan to move over half of Reale Group\u2019s core applications and services to just two public clouds in a quest for cost optimization and innovation.\n\nMulticloud environments like Reale Group\u2019s are already the norm for 98% of infrastructure-as-a-service or platform-as-a-service users \u2014 although not all of them are taking control of their situation the same way Barioni is.\n\nThat\u2019s according to a new study of enterprise cloud usage by 451 Research, which also looked at what enterprises are running across multiple public clouds, and how they measure strategy success.\n\nTwo-thirds of those surveyed are using services from two or three public cloud providers, while 31% are customers of four or more cloud providers. Only 2% had a single cloud provider.\n\nThose enterprises\u2019 cloud environments became even more complex when taking into account their use of software-as-a-service offerings. Half of those surveyed used two to four SaaS providers, one-third used five to nine providers, and one-eighth used 10 or more. Only 4% said they used a single SaaS solution, no mean feat given the prevalence of Salesforce, Zoom, and online productivity suites such as Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace.\n\nThe study, commissioned by Oracle, looked at the activities of 1,500 enterprises around the world using IaaS or PaaS offerings, or planning to do so within the next six months. The research was conducted between July and September 2022.\n\nThree years on from the first COVID-19 lockdowns, it\u2019s clear the pandemic was a significant driver of multicloud adoption for 91% of those surveyed. But now that the immediate necessity of the switch to remote operations and remote management has passed, enterprises are seeking other benefits as they build their multicloud environments.\n\nWhy build a multicloud infrastructure?\n\nThe two most frequently cited motivations for using multiple cloud providers were data sovereignty or locality (cited by 41% of respondents) and cost optimization (40%). Enterprises in financial services, insurance, and healthcare were most concerned about where their data is stored, while cost was the biggest factor for those in real estate, manufacturing, energy, and technology.\n\nNext came three related concerns: business agility and innovation (30%); best-of-breed cloud services and applications (25%); and cloud vendor lock-in concerns (25%). Going with a single cloud provider could prevent enterprises from accessing new technology capabilities (such as the much-hyped ChatGPT, which Microsoft is using to draw customers to its Azure cloud services), leave them with a second-best service from a cloud provider less invested in a given technology, or allow the provider to hold them hostage and raise prices.\n\nTraditional benefits of duplicating IT infrastructure were least important, with greater resiliency or performance cited by 23% of respondents, and redundancy or disaster recovery capabilities by just 21%.\n\nBut there are still many factors holding back multicloud adoption in the enterprise. Cloud provider management was the most frequently cited (by 34% of respondents), followed by interconnectivity (30%). It was a tie for third place, with data governance issues, workload and data portability, regulatory compliance, and ensuring security across public clouds all cited by 24%.\n\n\u201cThe degree to which benefits outweigh challenges may depend on whether multicloud is part of a broader IT transformation strategy \u2026 or the extent to which it addresses particular cost, organizational or governance concerns,\u201d wrote Melanie Posey, author of the study. Simply having multiple public cloud environments to meet different users\u2019 needs may be good enough for risk mitigation and cost arbitrage for some enterprises, she wrote, while others will want integrated environments in which workloads and data can run across multiple public clouds.\n\nReality bytes\n\nReale Groupe is still straddling those two states as IT leader Barioni moves the company from relationships with four hyperscalers that just happened toward a greater reliance on two that he chose.\n\nHis choice of clouds \u2014 Oracle\u2019s OCI and Microsoft\u2019s Azure \u2014 was constrained by Reale\u2019s reliance on Oracle\u2019s Exadata platform. \u201cOur core applications all run on Oracle databases,\u201d he said.\n\nWhile several cloud providers offered the packaged services for machine learning and advanced process management he was looking for, the choice of Microsoft to host the remaining business applications came down to latency, he said. Oracle and Microsoft have closely integrated their infrastructure in the regions most important to Reale, allowing the company to build high-speed interconnects between applications running in each cloud. Reale will move its first integrated applications to the cloud in March 2023, he said.\n\nMulticloud management\n\nJohnson Controls is further along in its multicloud journey. It makes control systems for managing industrial processes and smart buildings, some of which can be managed from the cloud-based OpenBlue Platform run by CTO Vijay Sankaran. He said that, while the company has a primary cloud provider, it has chosen to architect its platform to operate across multiple clouds so it can meet its customers where they are.\n\nThat multicloud move has meant extra work, connecting everything to a common observability platform, and ensuring all security events feed up to a single, integrated virtual security operations center so that the various clouds can be monitored from a single pane of glass, he said. While the overhead of adding more cloud providers is to be expected, the same problem exists even when dealing with a single hyperscaler, as different regional instances may have specific controls that need to be put in place, he added.\n\nThe study also asked enterprises what key outcomes they expected from a multicloud management platform. Only 22% cited the single pane of glass that Sankaran relies on. The top responses were cloud cost optimization (33%), a common governance policy across clouds and integration with on-premises infrastructure (both 27%), improved visibility and analytics (26%), and integration with existing toolsets (25%).\n\nCost control\n\nWhether an enterprise chooses to spread its workloads across more public clouds or concentrate them on fewer, it all seems to come back to managing cost.\n\nReale Group\u2019s Barioni has a plan for that involving a core team with a mix of competencies: some technology infrastructure experts, and some with a deep knowledge of accounting. Developers tend to aim for the best technical solution, which is often not the most cost-efficient one, he said.\n\nWhen applications run on premises, computing capacity \u2014 and therefore cost \u2014 is limited by what the data center can hold, whereas there are few limits on the computing capacity of the cloud \u2014 or its cost. Bringing together the technically minded and financially minded will help Barioni balance cost and performance in this new, unconstrained environment. \u201cEvery day, you have to take decisions on prioritizing your workloads and deciding how to optimize the computing power you have,\u201d he said. \u201cIt\u2019s a completely new mindset.\u201d