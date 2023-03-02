How Pick n Pay’s migration to the cloud is paying off

Pick n Pay’s bold plan to modernize infrastructure and drive efficiency is beginning to pay dividends as its migration to AWS was successfully completed last year, signaling the digital ambitions of this retail giant.

This move to the cloud lays the foundation for further expansion into other cloud-based applications to deliver deeper insights and better digital services, as well as drive cost savings for the company and the consumer.

The company’s recent trading update confirmed it would accelerate growth opportunities, such as its online offerings, and develop serverless computing with AWS so the retailer is able to rapidly scale when needed, like over Christmas or Black Friday.

The data warehousing team was the first to take its platform to the cloud and is already leveraging AWS’ suite of services and cloud-first applications, like Snowflake, for self-service analytics. And over the past 10 months, sales growth across all online platforms (scheduled, on-demand, and click-n-collect) came in at a robust 69.6% year-to-date, with on-demand year-to-date growth in excess of 100%.

Although the new foundation promises great things in omnichannel retail for the future, the decision was in discussion for years, according to Pick n Pay CIO Mark Tudor. “Around 2019, we understood we needed to make a significant investment in our infrastructure,” he says. “We had to decide whether to invest in another five-year depreciation cycle with our partner in our existing data, or move to a hyperscaler. At the time, we decided it was better to go with a hyperscaler because we wanted the cost-effective agility this approach would provide in the coming years. We didn’t want to invest in a data center that would commit us to another five-year depreciation cycle. That was really the catalyst.”

Pick n Pay CIO, Mark Tudor Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay, a multiformat and multichannel retailer with 90,000 employees and an annual turnover of R97.9 billion ($5.3 billion), operates across mostly Southern Africa with stores in Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Nigeria, Eswatini and Lesotho. It also owns a 49% share of the Zimbabwean supermarket chain, TM Supermarkets. So with such size and reach, the choice of a hyperscaler like AWS made sense. In the beginning, they were firmly focused on Infrastructure-as-a-Service.