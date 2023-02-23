3 reasons why every real-time application needs AI

By Bryan Kirschner, Vice President, Strategy at DataStax\n\nImagine getting a recommendation for the perfect \u201crainy Sunday playlist\u201d midway through your third Zoom meeting on Monday.\n\nOr a receiving text about a like-for-like substitute for a product that was out of stock at your preferred e-commerce site 10 minutes after you\u2019d already paid a premium for it on another.\n\nOr arriving late for lunch with a long-time friend and being notified that \u201cto have arrived earlier, you should have avoided the freeway.\u201d\n\nWe all expect apps to be both \u201csmart\u201d and \u201cfast.\u201d We can probably all call to mind some that do both so well that they delight us. We can also probably agree that failures like those above are a recipe for brand damage and customer frustration\u2014if not white-hot rage.\n\nWe\u2019re at a critical juncture for how every organization calibrates their definition of \u00a0\u201cfast\u201d and \u201csmart\u201d when it comes to apps\u2014which brings significant implications for their technology architecture.\n\nIt\u2019s now critical to ensure that all of an enterprise's real-time apps will be artificial-intelligence capable, while every AI app is capable of real-time learning.\n\n\u201cFast enough\u201d isn\u2019t any more\n\nFirst: Meeting customer expectations for what \u201cfast enough\u201d means has already become table stakes. By 2018, for example, the BBC knew that for every additional second a web page took to load, 10% of users would leave\u2014and the media company was already building technical strategy and implementation accordingly. Today, Google considers load time such an important positive experience that it factors into rankings in search results\u2014making \u201cthe speed you need\u201d a moving target that\u2019s as much up to competitors as not.\n\nThe bar will keep rising, and your organization needs to embrace that.\n\nDumb apps = broken apps\n\nSecond: AI has gotten real, and we\u2019re in the thick of competition to deploy use cases that create leverage or drive growth. Today\u2019s winning chatbots satisfy customers. Today\u2019s winning recommendation systems deliver revenue uplift. The steady march toward every app doing some data-driven work on behalf of the customer in the very moment that it matters most\u2014whether that\u2019s a spot-on \u201cnext best action\u201d recommendation or a delivery time guarantee\u2014isn\u2019t going to stop.\n\nYour organization needs to embrace the idea that a \u201cdumb app\u201d is synonymous with a \u201cbroken app.\u201d\n\nWe can already see this pattern emerging: In a 2022 survey of more than 500 US organizations, 96%of those who currently have AI or ML in wide deployment expect all or most of their applications to be real-time within three years.\n\nBeyond the batch job\n\nThe third point is less obvious\u2014but no less important. There\u2019s a key difference between applications that serve \u201csmarts\u201d in real time and those capable of \u201cgetting smarter\u201d in real time. The former rely on batch processing to train machine learning models and generate features (measurable properties of a phenomenon). These apps accept some temporal gap between what\u2019s happening in the moment and the data driving an app\u2019s AI.\n\nIf you\u2019re predicting the future position of tectonic plates or glaciers, a gap of even a few months might not matter. But what if you are predicting \u201ctime to curb?\u201dUber doesn\u2019t rely solely on what old data predicts traffic \u201cought to be\u201d when you order a ride: it processes real-time traffic data to deliver bang-on promises you can count on. Netflix uses session data to customize the artwork you see in real time.\n\nWhen the bits and atoms that drive your business are moving quickly, going beyond the batch job to make applications smarter becomes critical. And this is why yesterday\u2019s AI and ML architectures won\u2019t be fit for purpose tomorrow: The inevitable trend is for more things to move more quickly.\n\nInstacart offers an example: the scope and scale of e-commerce and the digital interconnectedness of supply chains are creating a world in which predictions about item availability based on historical data can be unreliable. Today, Instacart apps can get smarter about real-time availability using a unique data asset: the previous 15 minutes of shopper activity.\n\n\u2018I just wish this AI was a little dumber,\u2019 said no one\n\nYour organization needs to embrace the opportunity to bring true real-time AI to real-time applications.\n\nAmazon founder Jeff Bezos famously said, \u201cI very frequently get the question: \u2018What's going to change in the next 10 years?\u2019 \u2026 I almost never get the question: \u2018What's not going to change in the next 10 years?\u2019 And I submit to you that that second question is actually the more important of the two\u2014because you can build a business strategy around the things that are stable in time.\u201d\n\nThis sounds like a simple principle, but many companies fail to execute on it.\n\nHe articulated a clear north star: \u201cIt's impossible to imagine a future 10 years from now where a customer comes up and says, \u2018Jeff, I love Amazon; I just wish the prices were a little higher.\u2019 \u2018I love Amazon; I just wish you'd deliver a little more slowly.\u2019 Impossible.\u201d\n\nWhat we know today is that it\u2019s impossible to imagine a future a decade from now where any customer says, \u201cI just wish the app was a little slower,\u201d \u201cI just wish the AI was a little dumber,\u201d or \u201cI just wish its data was a little staler.\u201d\n\nThe tools to build for that future are ready and waiting for those with the conviction to act on this.\n\n\n\nLearn how DataStax enables real-time AI.\n\nAbout Bryan Kirschner:\n\nBryan is Vice President, Strategy at DataStax. For more than 20 years he has helped large organizations build and execute strategy when they are seeking new ways forward and a future materially different from their past. He specializes in removing fear, uncertainty, and doubt from strategic decision-making through empirical data and market sensing.