Evaluation Guide: How to choose the right modern BI & analytics platform

Evaluation Guide: How to choose the right modern BI & analytics platform

BrandPostBy Tableau
Feb 24, 2023 1 min
Digital Transformation

Criteria for evaluating and selecting the right platform for your organization.

Person on I-pad
Credit: shapecharge

The transition to a modern business intelligence model requires IT to adopt a collaborative approach that includes the business in all aspects of the overall program. This guide focuses on the platform evaluation and selection. It is intended for IT to use collaboratively with business users and analysts as they assess each platform’s ability to execute on the modern analytics workflow and address the diverse needs of users across the organization.

“It all went live in less than two months,” said Paul Egan, It Manager of Business Intelligence at Tableau. “The CEO had his new production-strength dashboards in Tableau in less than two months of the server being deployed—and that was a pretty phenomenal turnaround.”

Download this free whitepaper to learn more.

