Germany plans new visa aimed at attracting more Indian tech workers

The German government has announced plans to make it easier for IT workers from India to obtain work visas in Germany.

While visiting Bengaluru, the center of India’s tech sector, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a televised press conference Sunday with the country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, where he said Germany not only wants to be able to recruit and attract skilled Indian workers but work with India on the research and development of IT and software.

“We want to simplify the issuing of visas,” Scholz said. “We intend to modernize the whole bureaucratic process in addition to legal modernization.” He noted that Germany needs many skilled workers to meet the country’s demand for software development.

“A lot of reform proposals have already been collected and we are continuing to work on them,” Scholz said.

Under the plans, the new visa would make it easier for skilled workers to come to Germany with their families, while a relaxing of language requirements would also help to make Germany a more attractive destination for sought-after professionals.

“It is clear that anyone who comes to Germany as an IT specialist can first easily converse with all his or her colleagues in English, because many in Germany can speak English,” Scholz said.