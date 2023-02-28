How 3 Digital Champions Tackle Real-Time Data Challenges

By Thomas Been, DataStax\n\nBuilding data-driven, high-growth businesses takes a certain kind of roll-up-your-sleeves, determined, and smart builder who understands the importance of building a unified, foundational data architecture.\n\nWe call these people Digital Champions. They\u2019re visionaries in using real-time data and the cloud to deliver unprecedented value to their organizations and, in turn, to their customers.\n\nLast year, we set out to identify enterprises and builders that build powerful, real-time applications that define the future of data. They\u2019ve planned and prepared to scale to whatever demand their growing businesses and customers place upon them. Since we named our first batch of Digital Champions in November, the program has gained some significant momentum.\n\nOur latest group of Digital Champions\u2014SupPlant, K2View, and Ibexa\u2014all hail from Europe and all have taken on big challenges to lead their organizations to success with real-time data.\n\nSupPlant\n\nRevital Kremer is greedy for data. To the chief technology officer of SupPlant, which supplies farmers with critical agronomic insights, the more real-time weather, plant, soil, and water data the company\u2019s solution can gather, the bigger the improvements in crop yield and productivity for customers.\n\nHowever, as Kremer puts it, collecting data is hard\u2014especially when it involves the variety of sensors and broad range of locales where SupPlant\u2019s customers work. It\u2019s a good thing she\u2019s passionate about what she does and draws energy from the ability of technology to solve the world\u2019s problems. Kremer has worked in a variety of sectors, from gaming to defense, but, as she put it recently, \u201cThe agtech domain, and SupPlant in particular, is the first time I\u2019ve built technology that really makes a difference and can help farmers overcome water scarcity and climate changes.\u201d\n\nKremer embodies the Digital Champion ethos, so we\u2019re proud to honor her here.\n\nLearn more about why Supplant is a Digital Champion here.\n\nK2View\n\nThe team at K2View isn\u2019t afraid of challenges (the company\u2019s name, after all, is a nod to the second tallest and notoriously challenging to climb mountain in the world). The company enables large enterprises\u2014like AT&T, American Express, and Hertz\u2014to gain 360-degree views of their customers to predict churn, fraud, and more\u2014all in real-time.\n\nFor K2View\u2019s chief technology officer Yuval Perlov\u2019s career climb through the telecom, e-commerce, and financial sectors, there\u2019s been at least one consistent challenge: data. So it\u2019s no surprise that he chose Apache Cassandra to provide the extremely high throughput and rock-solid reliability required to build a real-time data platform for K2View\u2019s customers.\n\nFor the trust they\u2019ve built in bringing real-time data to big enterprises, K2View is an obvious choice to earn the title of Digital Champion. \n\nLearn more about why K2View is a Digital Champion here.\n\nIbexa\n\nNazariy Kostiv, senior Java engineer at Norway\u2019s Ibexa, doesn\u2019t have time to think about infrastructure. Recently named the leader of the company\u2019s Java team, Kostiv is intently focused on developing innovations for Ibexa\u2019s Digital Experience Platform, which enables customers to build customized B2B e-commerce experiences.\n\nBuilding real-time recommendation engines and other applications at scale is how Kostiv and his team make an impact\u2014not managing database resources. It\u2019s one reason Ibexa chose DataStax Astra DB. (\u201cWe don\u2019t lose sleep over concerns of node failure or other issues,\u201d as Kostiv puts it).\n\nFrom how they built new user experiences for a major movie theater chain in Colombia to their work modernizing outdated websites for the French government, Kostiv and the Ibexa team exemplify the data-driven, roll-up-your-sleeves approach of the Digital Champion.\n\nLearn more about why Ibexa is a Digital Champion here.\n\nDoes your organization fit the Digital Champion mold? Contact me to nominate a Digital Champion today!\n\nAbout Thomas Been:\n\nThomas leads marketing at DataStax. He has helped businesses transform with data and technology for more than 20 years, in sales and marketing leadership roles at Sybase (acquired by SAP), TIBCO, and Druva.