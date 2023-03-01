Africa

HomeCloud ComputingAWS makes its Lift program available in India
AWS makes its Lift program available in India

News
Mar 01, 2023 2 mins
Cloud Computing

The program seeks to attract small and medium-size businesses by offering incentives to move their workloads to the cloud.

Amazon Web Services on Wednesday made its global Lift program available in India, targeting small and medium-size businesses with revenue ranging from 800 million to 6.25 million rupees.

The Lift program, according to AWS, offers promotional credits and nearly 200 AWS services to help enterprises move on-premises workloads to the cloud.

The India Lift program allows enterprises within the designated revenue range, regardless of their status as an AWS customer, to join the program.

“New and existing customers that join the program will receive a starter pack of AWS Promotional Credits over 12 months, providing access to all 200 fully featured services on AWS,” the company said, adding that the program had no lock-in or hidden clauses.

The first dollar billed to the subscribing enterprise will unlock 62,000 rupees worth of promotional credits, AWS said, adding that increased usage of AWS services could help a subscribing enterprise unlock a maximum of 6.9 million rupees in promotional credits over the 12-month period.

The promotional credit will be used to offset the total AWS bill of the enterprise, AWS said.

In a similar move last month, Google Cloud started offering a new type of contract, dubbed Flex Agreements, to incentivize enterprises to move workloads to its data centers.    

AWS has been investing heavily in India to ramp up its operations. Last year, it launched its second region in India and said it was committing $4.4 billion (364 billion rupees) through the end of 2030 to scale scale cloud services in the country.

Anirban Ghoshal is a senior writer, covering enterprise software for CIO and databases and cloud infrastructure for InfoWorld.

