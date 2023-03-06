Shutterstock capitalizes on the cloud’s cutting edge

When you store and deliver data at Shutterstock’s scale, the flexibility and elasticity of the cloud is a huge win, freeing you from the burden of costly, high-maintenance data centers. But for the New York-based provider of stock photography, footage, and music, it’s the innovation edge that makes the cloud picture perfect for its business.

“The speed of innovation is really starting to accelerate,” says Jefferson Frazer, director of edge compute, delivery, and storage at Shutterstock, which is headquartered in the Empire State Building. “If you’re not keeping up, you’re getting left behind.”

Advancements in analytics and AI as well as support for unstructured data in centralized data lakes are key benefits of doing business in the cloud, and Shutterstock is capitalizing on its cloud foundation, creating new revenue streams and business models using the cloud and data lakes as key components of its innovation platform.

The company, which customizes, sells, and licenses more than one billion images, videos, and music clips from its mammoth catalog stored on AWS and Snowflake to media and marketing companies or any customer requiring digital content, currently stores more than 60 petabytes of objects, assets, and descriptors across its distributed data store.

But it’s the ability to tap sophisticated analytics and AI in the cloud, combined with the “democratization of data” enabled by data lakes, that is not only accelerating innovation at Shutterstock but also facilitating new products and services, Frazer says.

“The expectation from developers is that they can go faster than they’ve ever gone before and that every part of the lifecycle around this data needs to be elastic, scalable,” he says. “Nothing can be held back from giving everyone in your business democratized equal access to this information so they can leverage it to do their part of the job.”