Why IT communications fail to communicate

One of my client’s business analysts solicited my opinion: “Is this a good specification document?” he asked.

Long ago I’d learned — the hard way — the wisdom of the adage “When someone asks for advice, they’re usually looking for an accomplice.” So I answered his question with a question of my own, asking him why he had asked.

“I gave this to a developer, who told me it was a bad spec. So I wanted your opinion.”

Yup. Accomplice it is.

Still, I looked at the spec. It was a reasonable document as these things go. But like many specs it was bad for one simple reason: The business analyst had used it to communicate specifications to the developer.

It’s a common mistake, and it isn’t limited to business analysts and application specifications. CIOs, IT managers, and, for that matter, people throughout a typical enterprise make it too: They try to communicate with each other by shipping documents back and forth.