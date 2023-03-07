Enterprise IT moves forward — cautiously — with generative AI

Vince Kellen understands the well-documented limitations of ChatGPT, DALL-E and other generative AI technologies \u2014 that answers may not be truthful, generated images may lack compositional integrity, and outputs may be biased \u2014 but he\u2019s moving ahead anyway. Kellen, CIO at the University of California San Diego (UCSD), says employees are already using ChatGPT to write code as well as job descriptions.\n\nOpenAI\u2019s text-generating ChatGPT, along with its image generation cousin DALL-E, are the most prominent among a series of large language models, also known as generative language models or generative AI, that have captured the public\u2019s imagination over the last year. The models respond to written requests to generate a variety of responses ranging from text documents and images to programming code.\n\nKellen sees ChatGPT-generated code as a productivity-enhancing tool in much the same way that compilers were an improvement over assembly language. \u201cSomething that produces libraries and software is no different than searching GitHub,\u201d he says. \u201cWe also use it to write job descriptions that are sensitive to our content and formatting. You can then move on to editing very quickly, looking for errors and confabulations.\u201d While the technology is still in its early stages, for some enterprise applications, such as those that are content and workflow-intensive, its undeniable influence is here now \u2014 but proceed with caution.\n\nReady for the right applications\n\nGenerative AI is ready for use in coding, administrative workflows, data refinement, and simple use cases such as pre-filling forms, says Oliver Wittmaier, CIO and product owner at DB SYSTEL GmbH, the wholly owned subsidiary of DB AG and digital partner for all group companies. And in the transportation industry, he says, \u201cAI can directly or indirectly impact the avoidance of transport, the steering of transport, and the management of transport.\u201d\n\nContent generation is also an area of particular interest to Michal Cenkl, director of innovation and experimentation at Mitre Corp. \u201cI want contextual summarization and refinement via dialog, and that\u2019s what these large-language models deliver, he says. Currently his team is looking into two use cases in the knowledge and expertise domains. \u201cThe first is if I want to write an email to one of our sponsors that summarizes the work we\u2019ve done that\u2019s relevant to them\u2014and write it in the context of communications we\u2019ve already had with them. That\u2019s incredibly powerful.\u201d\n\nThe second is for project staffing. Normally Cenkl reviews r\u00e9sum\u00e9s and searches by skills tags to find the right people for a project. Generative AI can facilitate that. \u201cFor example, I might want to ask, \u2018What can Michael do on this project,\u2019 based on what he\u2019s doing now, and get a summary of what he could do without me having to construct that from a r\u00e9sum\u00e9.\u201d\n\nAnd over at used car retailer CarMax, they\u2019ve been using generative AI for over a year, leveraging OpenAI\u2019s APIs to consolidate customer review text to summaries that are more manageable and readable. But CIO Shamim Mohammad says his team has expanded its use of the technology into other areas as well.\n\nOne application, in vehicle imaging, was conceived as a way to improve customer experience. AI optimizes images for every vehicle the company adds to its inventory, which at any given time includes between 50,000 and 60,000 vehicles, he says. \u201cWe make every image as realistic as possible without losing the validity of it,\u201d he says. For example, its data scientists created a \u201cdigital sweeper\u201d model that replaces a photo of a car sitting on a dirty floor with an image that shows the car sitting on a clean one. \u201cIt\u2019s still the same car, but looks better and it\u2019s a better experience for the customer,\u201d he says.\n\nSimilarly, Nike has been using generative AI to generate product prototype images, says Forrester analyst Rowan Curran. \u201cYou can use a text-to-3D modeler, test in 3D space, and get a much more visceral feel for how it will look in the real world \u2014 all with very little effort,\u201d he says.\n\nApplications with the greatest potential payback\n\nCreating code and improving customer experience are the main areas companies can take advantage of today using generative AI, and they have the greatest potential payback in terms of efficiency gains, Mohammad says.\n\nGary Jeter, EVP and CIO at TruStone Financial Credit Union, says these are areas his developers have also pursued with GitHub\u2019s implementation of OpenAI\u2019s Codex. And, he says, using generative AI for coding has worked well. Cenkl adds that generative AI models work better on coding than on human language because programming languages are more structured. \u201cIt can tease out that structure, and that\u2019s why it works,\u201d says Cenkl.\n\nCarMax is experimenting with GitHub\u2019s Copilot, where he says engineers in some cases could potentially generate up to 40% of their code. \u201cThis is evolving quickly,\u201d Mohammad says. \u201cBut you have to make sure there\u2019s no copyright infringement, fake content or malware embedded if you\u2019re using it to create software.\u201d You can\u2019t just plug that code in without oversight.\n\nOther areas ripe for enterprise applications, says Curran, include generating marketing copy, images, designs, and creating better summaries of existing data so people can consume it more effectively. \u201cSome people are even using these large language models as a way to clean unstructured data,\u201d he says. And in the coming year, generative AI capabilities may begin to appear in some enterprise software ranging from help desk software to Microsoft Office applications.\n\nDon\u2019t trust, verify\n\nAside from the benefits, CIOs deploying the technology need to be aware of potential intellectual property issues regarding generated outputs, CarMax\u2019s Mohammad cautions. Generative models, such as DALL-E that trains on data from the Internet, have generated content that may infringe on copyrighted content, which is why Getty Images recently sued Stability AI over its AI-driven art generation tool Stable Diffusion.\n\nThe technology also needs human oversight. \u201cSystems like ChatGPT have no idea what they\u2019re authoring, and they\u2019re very good at convincing you that what they\u2019re saying is accurate, even when it\u2019s not,\u201d says Cenkl. There\u2019s no AI assurance \u2014 no attribution or reference information letting you know how it came up with its response, and no AI explainability, indicating why something was written the way it was. \u201cYou don\u2019t know what the basis is or what parts of the training set are influencing the model,\u201d he says. \u201cWhat you get is purely an analysis based on an existing data set, so you have opportunities for not just bias but factual errors.\u201d\n\nWittmaier is bullish on the technology, but still not sold on customer-facing deployment of what he sees as an early-stage technology. At this point, he says, there\u2019s short-term potential in the office suite environment, customer contact chatbots, help desk features, and documentation in general, but in terms of safety-related areas in the transportation company's business, he adds, the answer is a clear no. \u201cWe still have a lot to learn and improve to be able to include generative AI in such sensitive areas,\u201d he says.\n\nJeter has similar concerns. While his team used ChatGPT to identify a code fix and deploy it to a website within 30 minutes \u2014 \u201cIt would have taken much longer without ChatGPT\u201d \u2014 and he thinks it\u2019s useful for drafting terms and conditions in contracts, it\u2019s not entirely proven. \u201cWe will not expose any generative AI to external members,\u201d he says. \u201cTruStone will not be bleeding edge in this space.\u201d\n\nWhen TruStone eventually starts using the technology for the benefit of its members, he adds, it will monitor conversations through human and automated review to protect its members and the brand.\n\nToday, the key to successful deployment is still having a human in the loop to review generated content for accuracy and compliance, says UCSD\u2019s Kellen. \u201cMaking sure the machine makes the right decision becomes an important litigation point,\u201d he says. \u201cIt\u2019ll be quite a while before organizations [use it] for anything that\u2019s high risk, such as medical diagnoses.\u201d But generative AI works fine for generating something like review summaries, provided there\u2019s a human overseeing them. \u201cThat slows us down a bit, but it\u2019s the right thing to do,\u201d he says. Eventually, he adds, \u201cWe\u2019ll find automated ways to ensure that quality is good. But right now, you must have a review process to make sure the content generated is accurate.\u201d\n\nAnother well-documented risk, in addition to accuracy, is the potential for bias in the models introduced from the data used to train them. This is especially problematic when generative AI is using content from the Internet, as ChatGPT does, but that may be less of an issue when training the model against your own private corporate data that you can review for potential bias, Kellen says. \u201cThe more you get to the enterprise, where the class of data is more constrained and more mundane, the more generative AI shines,\u201d he says.\n\nThe thing to understand about large-language models, says Cenkl, is these machines are to some degree savants. \u201cThey don\u2019t understand, but they\u2019re very good at computing,\u201d he says.\n\nChanges in job responsibilities, roles\n\n\u201cTechnology has made things better, but it\u2019s also created a lot of extra work for us,\u201d says Mohammad. However, he believes generative AI is different. \u201cIt\u2019s exciting because it\u2019s going to take away some of the stuff we don\u2019t like to do and make us more intelligent,\u201d he says. \u201cIt will augment humans.\u201d\n\nBut Curran points out that there\u2019s no expectation that generative AI will completely replace any role in the short term. \u201cIt may reduce the number of people needed to execute a role, such as in content development, product information management or software development,\u201d he says. \u201cBut there will always be the need for a human in the loop.\u201d And Mohammad adds that even if the technology can write and summarize, human intelligence will always be needed to ensure quality, and to control what\u2019s been generated to make it better.\n\nSteps to get started\n\nNow is the time to get up to speed on generative AI technology and start experimenting, says Kellen. \u201cCIOs have to get their heads inside this puzzle before they\u2019re bamboozled by vendors who are embedding the technology into their enterprise software offerings,\u201d he says. \u201cIf you spend the next year procrastinating, you\u2019ll be behind the curve.\u201d\n\nIt\u2019s important to get educated and go deeper than the public discussion on ChatGPT in order to understand that this technology is much more complex than one application, says Curran. Then start considering use cases where generative AI might improve the efficiency or quality of existing processes. Finally, ask what types of capabilities you\u2019ll need and whether you should acquire that from a vendor or build it yourself.\n\nFrom there it\u2019s a matter of testing the technology and consider potential use cases. \u201cA lot of your systems, whether they use structured or unstructured data, will have at least some component of natural language and conversational interface,\u201d says Cenkl. \u201cThink about the data you have and what parts of that can be augmented by these technologies,\u201d and then demonstrate the potential. For example, Jeter says he generated a template of terms and conditions and sent it to his compliance department to show how they could use it. \n\nGenerative AI models are large, and training them from scratch is expensive, so the best way to get started is to use one of the cloud services, says Curran. CarMax, for example, uses Microsoft\u2019s Azure OpenAI Service with GPT 3.5. \u201cThe data we load is our own \u2014 it\u2019s not shared with others,\u201d Mohammad says. \u201cWe can have massive amounts of data and process it very quickly to run our models. If you have a small team or business problem that might take advantage of generative AI technology, give it a shot.\u201d