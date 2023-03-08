Parlay insights from the edge across your enterprise for real business value

Companies capture more data and compute capacity at the edge. At the same time, they are laying the groundwork for a distributed enterprise that can capitalize on a multiplier effect to maximize intended business outcomes.\n\nThe number of edge sites \u2014 factory floors, retail shops, hospitals, and countless other locations \u2014 is growing. This gives businesses more opportunity to gain insights and make better decisions across the distributed enterprise. Data follows the activities of customers, employees, patients, and processes. Pushing computing power to the distributed edge ensures that data can be analyzed in near real time \u2014 a model not possible with cloud computing. \n\nWith centralized cloud computing, due to bandwidth constraints, it takes too long to move large data sets and analyze the data. This introduces unwanted decision latency, which, in turn, destroys the business value of the data. Edge computing addresses this need for immediate processing by leaving the data where it is created by instead moving compute resources next to such data streams. This strategy enables real-time analysis of data as it is being captured and eliminates decision delays. Now the next level of operational efficiency can be realized with real-time decision-making and automation. At the edge: where activity takes place. \n\nIndustry experts are projecting that 50 billion devices will be connected worldwide this year, with the amount of data being generated at the edge slated to increase by over 500% between 2019 and 2025, amounting to a whopping 175 zettabytes worldwide. The tipping point comes in 2025, when, experts project, roughly half of all data will be generated and processed at the edge, soon overtaking the amount of data and applications addressed by centralized cloud and data center computing.\n\nThe deluge of edge data opens opportunities for all kinds of actionable insights, whether it\u2019s to correct a factory floor glitch impacting product quality or serving up a product recommendation based on customers\u2019 past buying behavior. On its own, such individual action can have genuine business impact. But when you multiply the possible effects across thousands of locations processing thousands of transactions, there is a huge opportunity to parlay insights into revenue growth, cost reduction, and even business risk mitigation.\n\n\u201cCompute and sensors are doing new things in real time that they couldn\u2019t do before, which gives you new degrees of freedom in running businesses,\u201d explains Denis Vilfort, director of Edge Marketing at HPE. \u201cFor every dollar increasing revenue or decreasing costs, you can multiple it by the number of times you\u2019re taking that action at a factory or a retail store \u2014 you\u2019re basically building a money-making machine \u2026 and improving operations.\u201d\n\nThe multiplier effect at work\n\nThe rise of edge computing essentially transforms the conventional notion of a large, centralized data center into having more data centers that are much smaller and located everywhere, Vilfort says. \u201cToday we can package compute power for the edge in less than 2% of the space the same firepower took up 25 years ago. So, you don\u2019t want to centralize computing \u2014 that\u2019s mainframe thinking,\u201d he explains. \u201cYou want to democratize compute power and give everyone access to small \u2014 but powerful \u2014 distributed compute clusters. Compute needs to be where the data is: at the edge.\u201d\n\nEach location leverages its own insights and can share them with others. These small insights can optimize operation of one location. Spread across all sites, these seemingly small gains can add up quickly when new learnings are replicated and repeated. The following examples showcase the power of the multiplier effect in action:\n\nThe HPE GreenLake Advantage\n\nThe HPE GreenLake platform brings an optimized operating model, consistent and secure data governance practices, and a cloudlike platform experience to edge environments \u2014 creating a robust foundation upon which to execute the multiplier effect across sites. For many organizations, the preponderance of data needs to remain at the edge, for a variety of reasons, including data gravity issues or because there\u2019s a need for autonomy and resilience in case a weather event or a power outage threatens to shut down operations.\n\nHPE GreenLake\u2019s consumption-based as-a-service model ensures that organizations can more effectively manage costs with pay-per-use predictability, also providing access to buffer capacity to ensure ease of scalability. This means that organizations don\u2019t have to foot the bill to build out costly IT infrastructure at each edge location but can, rather, contract for capabilities according to specific business needs. HPE also manages the day-to-day responsibilities associated with each environment, ensuring robust security and systems performance while creating opportunity for internal IT organizations to focus on higher-value activities.\n\nAs benefits of edge computing get multiplied across processes and locations, the advantages are clear. For example, an additional monthly increase in bottom-line profits of $2,000 per location per month is easily obtained by a per-location HPE GreenLake compute service at, say, $800 per location per month. The net profit, then, is $1,200. When that is multiplied across 1,000 locations, the result is an aggregated profit of an additional $1.2 million per month \u2014 or $14.4 million per year. Small positive changes across a distributed enterprise quickly multiply, and tangible results are now within reach. \n\nAs companies build out their edge capabilities and sow the seeds to benefit from a multiplier effect, they should remember to:\n\nIn the end, the multiplier effect is all about maximizing the potential of edge computing to achieve more efficient operations and maximize overall business success. \u201cWe\u2019re in the middle of shifting from an older way of doing things to a new and exciting way of doing things,\u201d Vilfort says. \u201cAt HPE we are helping customers find a better way to use distributed technology in their distributed sites to enable their distributed enterprise to run more efficiently.\u201d\n\nFor more information, visit https:\/\/www.hpe.com\/us\/en\/solutions\/edge.html