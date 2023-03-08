Secure data-first modernization? Leverage a trusted ecosystem of partners

As companies lean into data-first modernization to deliver best-in-class experiences and drive innovation, protecting and managing data at scale become core challenges. Given the diversity of data and range of data-inspired use cases, it\u2019s important to align with a robust partner ecosystem. This can help IT teams map the right set of services to unique workflows and to ensure that data is securely managed and accessible regardless of location.\n\nData volume has become a challenge for organizations as the size and velocity of data increase. Yet there\u2019s no singular, one-size-fits-all framework for secure data storage and management. According to IDC, global data creation and replication will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% by 2025. This means that organizations need access to a range of solutions for storing sensitive data at scale, especially considering mounting regulations that vary by geography and industry. Two well-known examples: GDPR in Europe and HIPAA privacy rules for health information in the U.S.\n\nWith data well situated as the lifeblood of organizations and as a core competitive differentiator, data security becomes paramount. The rise in ransomware attacks and other cybersecurity breaches has raised awareness of the issue and made securing the IT estate a top C-suite priority. \n\nUpgrading IT and data security to reduce corporate risk was the No. 1 CEO priority for respondents to the IDG\/Foundry \u201cState of the CIO Study 2022\u201d research, cited by a third of the respondents. Almost half (49%) called out increasing cybersecurity protections as the top business initiative driving IT investments this year, up from 34% in 2021. \n\nThe push for elevated cybersecurity protections is also filtering down into storage and data management requirements. Gartner research shows that 60% of all enterprises will require storage products to have integrated ransomware defense and mitigation mechanisms by 2025, up from 10% in 2022.\n\nAs enterprises modernize with cloud, connectivity, and data, they are gravitating to technology-as-a-service models to refashion IT estates. Traditionally these IT ecosystems feature silos spread across multiple environments, including on-premises data centers and colocation facilities at the edge or across diverse cloud platforms. Compounding the complexity: the problem of multigenerational IT and the challenge of establishing resilience and cybersecurity across workloads. This considering the disparity of the environment and due to mounting cybersecurity, regulatory, and privacy challenges. \n\nWithout an overall strategy for modernization, companies risk mismanaging their edge-to-cloud data efforts, either overprovisioning, which incurs unnecessary costs, or underprovisioning, which impedes their ability to fully deliver for customers or hit key business goals. They may also lack on-location staff expertise to design and manage robust cybersecurity protocols. \n\n\u201cCustomers want to be provided with integrated and optimized hardware and software platforms \u2026 to make sure there\u2019s no disruption at all in the business,\u201d says Valerie Da Fonseca, worldwide GreenLake and GTM senior director at HPE. \u201cThe key here is to shape the right data strategy, so you simplify data management and provide access controls in an as-a-service model.\u201d\n\nPartner Ecosystem at Work\n\nA rich partner ecosystem is essential for delivering next-generation secure data management protection from edge to cloud. HPE GreenLake\u2019s backup-and-recovery services help companies fulfill data protection service-level agreements (SLAs) without having to make upfront capital investments or take on overprovisioning risk. On-demand cloud backup and recovery services ensure resilience at scale and allow for an agile response to changing business needs. Preconfigured on-premises solutions provide extended options, and a rich ecosystem of third-party partners gives customers choice.\n\nThe HPE GreenLake data protection portfolio delivers next-generation data protection services, from design and implementation to delivery with no vendor lock-in. The life cycle starts with HPE\u2019s Zerto ransomware protection and disaster recovery services and extends to hybrid cloud data protection with the HPE Backup and Recovery Service. Finally, HPE offers on-premises data protection with HPE StoreOnce, a modernized data management solution for hybrid cloud that simplifies operations and delivers data protection based on common SLAs. Additional backup-and-recovery options from ISV partners such as Veeam, Commvault, and Cohesity complete the picture, ensuring that HPE GreenLake for Data Protection Services provides a breadth of choice to make data backup-and-recovery operations seamless and automated.\n\n\u201cThe partner ecosystem delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end suite of services that adds value to HPE\u2019s data protection strategy,\u201d Da Fonseca says. \u201cWe are integrating everything into our hardware and HPE GreenLake as-a-service platform, and the solutions can be located everywhere and anywhere and be fully managed if customers don\u2019t have the staff.\u201d\n\nTo ensure the right data management\/protection mix, HPE works with customers to understand their business needs and IT management challenges, creating a holistic strategy that encompasses the right partners and operating model. That level of comprehensive planning is crucial to safeguarding data and ensuring an end-to-end data management strategy that truly mitigates risk and meets the needs of the business. At the same time, making data protection available as a service streamlines the customer experience, providing time-to-market and cost advantages.\n\nFor more information, visit https:\/\/www.hpe.com\/us\/en\/solutions\/edge-to-cloud.html