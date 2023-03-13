CIOs take aim at Silicon Valley talent

Signs of a tech talent shift are under way, with IT pros increasingly turning away from Silicon Valley and tech stalwarts in favor of new roles outside the technology industry.\n\nFor Andreea Bodnari and Chris Jones, both of whom left Silicon Valley tech companies to work at healthcare organization Optum, the lure was not concern over mass layoffs in big tech, but the prospect of solving real-world problems and the opportunity to work on technologies that make a difference in people\u2019s lives.\n\nBodnari, who previously worked at Google, says that while the search engine giant was a great place to build core technology, it felt more meaningful to integrate healthcare with AI. UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of Optum \u201cwas the holy grail of healthcare know-how and prowess,\u201d says Bodnari, vice president of product at Optum.\n\nJones, who joined Optum from Meta in November 2022 as a senior principal applied scientist, says the move meant being able to leverage his expertise in responsible AI while making a positive, real-world impact in healthcare. \n\nHealthcare seemed like a better place to put his expertise to use \u201cthan the slightly ephemeral stuff I was working on at Microsoft,\u201d says Jones, who spent a decade at Microsoft prior to his time at Meta.\n\nThat sense of purpose and yearning to do meaningful work is the ace in the hole for Optum Enterprise CTO Francois Charette, who has hired a number of Silicon Valley technologists in recent months. Charette says that in his conversations with candidates, he is struck by how they are \u201creally looking to make an impact on people\u2019s lives\u201d rather than just work on cool technology, he says.\n\nBreaking the stronghold on talent\n\nHistorically, Silicon Valley and high-tech companies have had a leg up on luring top talent in part because they provided access to advanced technology, \u201cbut now, it\u2019s basically used everywhere, so they\u2019ve sort of lost their edge there. They\u2019ll have to compete for talent like everyone else,\u201d Charette says, adding that Optum\u2019s mission of helping people live healthier lives \u201cresonates extremely well for folks.\u2019\n\nIt\u2019s not just healthcare; other \u201ctraditional\u201d industries such as insurance, transportation, banking, pharmaceuticals, and consumer products goods are all witnessing a surge in interest from tech professionals who no longer feel the allure of working at venture capital-infused Silicon Valley startups that promised innovative and challenging tech projects. Now, with the recognition that technology fuels all businesses, they can pretty much find those opportunities at almost any company.\n\nYou don\u2019t always find a sense of great purpose working in Silicon Valley, observes Diogo Rau, executive vice president and chief information and digital officer at Eli Lilly and Co. \u201cAny engineer throughout history has probably been motivated in large part by the impact they can have on society,\u201d says Rau, who joined Eli Lilly two years ago after a decade at Apple. \u201cIt\u2019s bigger than working on interesting problems. \u2026 Engineers throughout millennia want to do something that\u2019s bigger than themselves and can last.\u201d\n\nRau hired a former Apple colleague who approached him and was incentivized by the offer to run the software engineering team at the Indianapolis-based Lilly after hearing about the types of projects he could work on. \u201cI can tell you he didn\u2019t come for the weather,\u201d Rau jokes.\n\nPerceptions are shifting\n\nLately, there is more receptivity to hearing about opportunities in other sectors for positions in information security, data, engineering, and cloud, observes Craig Stephenson,managing director for the North America technology, digital, data and security officers practice at Korn Ferry.\n\n\u201cThe savvier CIOs are certainly trying to take advantage of the disintermediation in tech and recruiting the talent,\u201d agrees Dennis Baden, a partner in Heidrick & Struggles\u2019 Boston office and global managing partner of the technology officers and digital officers practice.\n\nThe tide is turning because of the large volume of layoffs and because engineering talent at big tech companies is more open to being scouted by other industries, Baden says. \u201cSome of it is their equity is down and there may not be as much of an upside to staying.\u201d Additionally, companies in other industries are demonstrating there are interesting and complex issues to solve as technology becomes more closely aligned with business goals, he says.\n\n\u201cThere\u2019s a world outside big tech and [a belief] that we can solve interesting problems and build cool software,\u201d Baden says.\n\nThere are several considerations for tech professionals when assessing new roles and first and foremost is \u201cthe notion of impact or mission,\u201d Stephenson says. \u201cIndividuals are looking to make sure they have a role that is socially responsible and globally responsible.\u201d\n\nWhile compensation remains important, the industry a company is in has become another consideration, as well as how the role is defined, the reporting structure and career path, he says.\n\nAnd despite the uncertain economy, technologists, especially those with specialized skills, are still in high demand, and \u201cestablished industries\u201d are prepared to pay for talent with the skill sets and experience they need, according to Dice\u2019s 2023 Tech Salary Report.\n\n\u201cThis contrast between a rapid contraction in big tech and continued digitization initiatives across key industries sets the stage for an incredibly interesting year for tech hiring and retention in 2023,\u201d the report notes.\n\nTraditional companies let technologists be \u2018rockstars\u2019\n\nXPO Logistics, a large freight transportation provider that handles more than 13 million shipments every year, is moving to the cloud and has a lot of initiatives geared at how to efficiently move freight through its network. All of XPO\u2019s technology is proprietary and built in-house and CIO Jay Silberkleit has hired a lot of developers from Silicon Valley companies.\n\n\u201cWhat we see is if you have fun and interesting problems and a good work culture, that incentivizes the Silicon Valley technologists to want to move into other companies,\u201d he says. \u201cWhat\u2019s important to them, and really, to all technologists, is they like to see \u2026 that the technologies they\u2019re creating are having an impact on the companies they work for.\u201d\n\nAdditionally, big tech companies have gotten so large, it\u2019s harder to make an impact, Silberkleit says.\n\n\u201cA lot of people are leaving these companies to go to more traditional companies where they can be rockstars and have a massive impact,\u201d he says. \u201cThey want to prove themselves and show that tech can change a company and be a differentiator for them.\u201d\n\nThere has been a paradigm shift, and regardless of the business unit, individuals with deep tech savvy are now required throughout organizations, says George Thomas, CIO and head of technology, data and information management at JLL, a global commercial real estate firm. \n\nAnother factor driving \u201ccuriosity\u201d from Silicon Valley talent to work in traditional industries like real estate is that \u201cwe are increasingly competitive now\u201d from a salary perspective, Thomas says. These tech professionals also have a desire \u201cto balance their career progression with work\/life balance \u2026 one could argue that\u2019s a challenge\u201d in Silicon Valley, he notes.\n\nTraditional organizations also have large amounts of legacy systems and some technologists want the challenge of being able to modernize them, Thomas points out. \u201cI call it the \u2018blue ocean curiosity.\u2019\u201d Candidates he has spoken with also care about diversity and inclusion as well as companies that are committed to reducing their carbon footprints.\n\nMaking an impact is very important to modern tech professionals, Thomas says. \u201cI think we\u2019re ready for them.\u201d At the same time, he says the level of interest in working in more traditional companies is \u201cmuch more than I\u2019ve seen in previous years.\u201d\n\nThe lure of applied AI\n\nAcross the board, CIOs and other IT leaders are hiring software engineers, machine learning engineers, data scientists, digital project managers, and cloud professionals, and many are, in fact, offering them the opportunity to work on impactful and innovative projects.\n\nAt Proctor & Gamble, CIO Vittorio Cretella is focusing on cloud-native development and says IT has deployed about 180 apps from their Kubernetes platform, an increase of 76% in the past few months. Applied AI is another area of growth, and the company\u2019s AI factory is in the process of deploying algorithms \u201cso the teams of machine learning engineers who work on [them] know what they\u2019re building are cutting edge,\u201d Cretella says.\n\nWhile he isn\u2019t looking at Silicon Valley technologists exclusively, \u201cit\u2019s a natural component of the talent pool we target,\u201d he says. \u201cWe offer them the unique value proposition of working in a digitally-savvy, large CPG company so they can keep working on leading-edge technologies, but also see how their work \u2026 produces a positive impact on consumers around the world.\u201d\n\nAnother draw is the opportunity to gain experience working in a variety of businesses across a portfolio of 65 brands, Cretella adds.\n\nP&G is applying AI at scale and automating the machine learning deployment process, he says. Product lines include an intelligent toothbrush that interacts with consumers with embedded AI. \u201cThese are large-scale applications of AI technology where our employees can see the results of their skills being applied and providing benefits to consumers,\u201d which can be inspiring to technologists, he says.\n\nHe believes job stability is another lure. Unlike the peaks and valleys the tech industry has experienced, P&G is committed to hiring for the long haul. \u201cWe hire for careers and that\u2019s a time horizon that\u2019s much longer than any economic cycle,\u201d Cretella says. \u201cWe hire for the job that needs to be filled today while understanding what skills will fuel the future. Technology underpins everything we do \u2026 and we make a commitment with recruits to provide them with a long-term career\u201d as well as job security, flexible work arrangements, and skills development across all brands and geographic locations.\n\nSaving people\u2019s lives\n\nReducing friction for patients and providers and reducing the burden of disease are two areas of focus for Peter Fleischut, group senior vice president and chief information and transformation officer at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. There are also more people using the hospital\u2019s portal than there are doctors using electronic records. That has meant a need to hire a lot of machine learning specialists and web and application developers \u201cwho have the ability to do what\u2019s been done in other industries and apply that to healthcare,\u201d Fleischut says.\n\nOne tech professional he hired away from Silicon Valley started his career as a data scientist and then began medical training to combine the two disciplines, he says. When he talks to candidates, Fleischut says he doesn\u2019t promote IT projects as much as emphasizing a need to change how the organization works and takes care of patients.\n\n\u201cThe exciting thing we can offer is we fundamentally save people\u2019s lives every day,\u201d he says. In addition to the opportunity to work at a large health system with hospitals throughout greater metropolitan New York, Fleischut believes there are many people who are driven by \u201cthe altruistic nature of our mission,\u201d which the organization \u201chas been pretty direct about.\u201d\n\nWorking in a non-toxic environment\n\nLike Silberkleit from XPO, Eli Lilly\u2019s Rau has \u201cmade a conscious shift\u201d to bring more tech development in-house, saying it is more costly to hire contractors, projects take longer and \u201cat the end, you don\u2019t retain the knowledge. My view is anything that\u2019s strategically important, that\u2019s something you need to do yourself and don\u2019t give it away.\u201d\n\nYet, he admits that the company hasn\u2019t done a great job of selling its purpose in its recruiting efforts. Rau attributes that to a deeply ingrained culture that everyone takes for granted.\n\n\u201cEveryone takes a lot of pride in what they do here in the technology world, even if they\u2019re a couple of steps away [from] getting people medicine\u201d that will improve their lives, he explains. \u201cIt\u2019s a different sensation from just solving cool problems.\u201d\n\nBeyond that, Rau believes that having a good environment to work in is extremely important. The phrase he heard when he worked in Silicon Valley and continues to frequently hear from friends there, is \u201ctoxic work environment,\u201d he says. \u201cIt\u2019s almost jarring because I don\u2019t hear it anymore here at Lilly.\u201d\n\nThat has caused Silicon Valley to \u201close some of its luster,\u201d Rau says. \u201cIf you\u2019re a good engineer, why put up with that and be in an environment where you\u2019re seeing bad behaviors from your boss or colleagues? Life\u2019s too short to be in that [environment].\u201d\n\nRau also speaks from personal experience. When he worked at Apple, \u201cI was averaging one [expletive referring to a contemptible person] per week. \u2026 I\u2019ve been here a year and a half, and I haven\u2019t met an [expletive] yet.\u201d