IT leaders tackle the high price of talent

Since the onset of the pandemic, IT has risen in prominence as an engine for business sustainability and growth across all industries. The subsequent demand for enterprise IT talent has led to a sharp spike in salaries CIOs must pay to staff their teams.

“Demand for tech talent was up by 50% to 60% in the last two years, mainly attributable to industry-spanning hyper digitalization. Companies across verticals were ramping up digital functions with the increasing demand for innovation in products and service offerings, especially since the onset of the pandemic,” says Sachin Alug, CEO of talent solutions company NLB Services. “As companies strive to transform their business models specifically in manufacturing, supply chain, project management, and sales, the uptick in hiring IT talent was seen as a natural progression.”

While the rise in salaries for technology roles has bode well for IT professionals, it has posed challenges for CIOs in effectively managing their budgets with the increased demand on their IT departments.

“In response to the demands from business, the strength of our IT department has gone up from 20 to 50 in the last two years,” says Ranganathan Iyer, CIO at auto components manufacturer JBM Group. “The new resources have come at a 30% to 40% additional cost but there has only been an incremental y-o-y increase of 10% to 12% in our budgets.”

Iyer was expecting the massive layoffs taking place in the US to reflect in India too, which could have eased salaries. But while Big Tech in the US has retrenched thousands of workers since the pandemic as recession looms large over its economy, that hasn’t happened in India.

Describing India as a “bright spot” in the global economy, Kristalina Georgieva, MD of International Monetary Fund, has said the country will contribute 15% of the global growth in 2023. According to recruitment and staffing services company Randstad, Indian technology firms are expected to buck the global trend and start hiring in 2023. It is this Indian growth story that is causing high salaries to hold up, at least for the time being.