Ceiling breakers: Women IT execs shake up the status quo

Early in her life Ricki J. Koinig saw the immense impact that technology could have on individuals and their ability to move through life.\n\nTo pay for horseback riding lessons while growing up, Koinig worked in a program for children and young adults with special needs who used assistive technologies.\n\nThose early professional experiences in tech ed coupled with an opportunity to move to Europe brought her into the IT realm. Koinig studied user experience and user interface design at the Vienna University of Technology, earning a doctorate. Following that, she started working as an IT consultant and business advisor, work that she says illustrated the vast potential for IT to make a difference.\n\n\u201cI was able to see that the breadth of technologies I could use in education was small compared to the tech that could help global private-sector companies,\u201d she says.\n\nLike other business leaders, Koinig also discovered the appeal of working on strategy.\n\n\u201cI like thinking about how to stabilize, secure, and scale the organization at a foundational level, to really implement innovation,\u201d she says, noting that her perspective made her a better fit for the CIO position rather than a CTO role with its focus on products.\n\nShe took a position as a senior IT program manager, then global IT director and next delegate CIO. She left that position \u2014 and Austria \u2014 in 2017 to become the CIO for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.\n\n\u201cThe WDNR turned 50 recently. There had been women leaders, but I am the first woman CIO. Interestingly, the fact that I am a woman was never brought up, and I also think that\u2019s okay.\u201d\n\nKoinig is among the rising ranks of women IT leaders making their mark as the first women to hold their executive positions within their companies. These CIO ceiling breakers are distinguished by a resolve to succeed at the highest levels of IT, an industry that continues to struggle with an employment, representation, pay, and leadership gap between men and women.\n\nJust 24% of senior leadership positions are filled by women, and nearly three out of four women in IT report being outnumbered by men in business meetings by a ratio of at least 2:1, with the fourth reporting being outnumbered 5:1 or more.\n\nAscending with intention\n\nWomen IT leaders are well aware of the imbalance of female representation in the C-suite, and many, including Koinig, feel this is an issue that organizations and their leaders need to tackle head on.\n\n\u201cI believe we should uncover better ways to ensure the right talent for the role is uncovered anonymous of gender, and that right talent needs to be leveraged and supported as such through their recruitment and in their role,\u201d Koinig says. \u201cOrganizations need to recognize current gender imbalances, mitigate ways to stay gender neutral, and increase awareness on how to uncover and leverage talent. The women will naturally surface from there.\u201d\n\nFor Koinig, that gender-neutral approach is a personal ethos as well. She points to one particular exchange while in Europe in which recruiters for an executive opportunity told her \u201cthey had a quota of women in high exec roles that they were excited to fill, and they still had open slots.\u201d She declined to pursue the role, explaining \u201cthat my resume, experience, expertise and talent are my value to their organization \u2014 not my gender.\u201d\n\nThat emphasis on capability over charity is a common theme among women CIO ceiling breakers. Kimberly Wood joined security software maker Guardsquare as CIO in December 2022, making her not only the first female CIO at the growing company but its first-ever chief information officer.\n\nAnd Wood was well prepared for the challenge, bringing years of experience to the position: She has held director-level and executive IT and cybersecurity positions at several companies during the past decade. She held additional tech positions before that and served in the US Army Signal Corps, which creates and manages communications and information systems.\n\nWood\u2019s interest in tech stems in part from her teen-age enthusiasm for gaming, and she says her father encouraged her to study computer science as a college undergraduate. But it was her Army experience that solidified her career path.\n\n\u201cWhen I got into the Army, they figured I\u2019d be good for the Signal Corps and that\u2019s where I got introduced to information technology. It was something I knew how to do and do well, and I enjoyed doing,\u201d says Wood, who had enlisted after earning her bachelor\u2019s degree in computer technology.\n\nWood ascended the IT ranks quickly after leaving the Army and entering the civilian workforce. She says she knew early in her career that she wanted to land an executive position.\n\n\u201cI wanted a seat at the table, and I realized I could make decisions as good as or better than the people I had been working for,\u201d she explains. \u201cIt was also about being in an executive role because I like to lead people.\u201d\n\nAs CIO, Wood leans on her military experience to run her IT operations. \u201cI run my shop very tight, much like a military command. Here\u2019s what you do, how you do it, when you do it. Here\u2019s how you communicate, here\u2019s how we empower the team,\u201d she says, noting that her leadership style isn\u2019t as rigid as the military\u2019s but still provides the structure she sees as essential to helping all workers thrive in their roles.\n\nBut being a woman in professions where statistically women are underrepresented hasn\u2019t been an issue for Wood. \u201cI can\u2019t say I\u2019ve had any barriers,\u201d she says, noting that her employers have consistently focused on \u201cwho is the right candidate for the company\u201d with all its hires.\n\nMoreover, she sees more women applying for technical positions, notably on the product side.\n\nAs CIO Wood is \u201cfocused on supporting the growth of Guardsquare, enabling it to scale in an effective and secure way\u201d as well as ensuring that all workers can be their best. \u201cI\u2019m working to build empowered teams that can thrive with or without me. I think that\u2019s how you define success,\u201d she says.\n\nPlotting a path forward\n\nS. Yvonne Scott is another female IT leadership pioneer who early in her career saw technology as a way to feed her career ambitions. Scott started her professional life as an IT auditor, an emerging discipline at the time she entered the workforce after earning a bachelor\u2019s degree in general management and accounting.\n\n\u201cI thought [the work] would differentiate me, and that proved to be true,\u201d she says.\n\nAt the same time Scott developed aspirations to be a business leader: \u201cI wanted to be in a position that influenced the direction of the company. I wanted my work to be meaningful. And I wanted an opportunity to work on strategy.\u201d\n\nRecognizing that \u201cyou won\u2019t become an executive as an auditor,\u201d Scott leaned into her strategic skills, plotted a path forward, and eventually moved into a technology position. The timing was good, she says, coming at a time when technology was becoming \u201cmore and more important to strategy for companies.\u201d\n\nShe worked for GATX, a railcar company, for 17 years in a series of increasingly high-level roles. She eventually became vice president and CIO of GATX Rails and then senior vice president and CIO of GATX. The latter was a new position, the company\u2019s first enterprise CIO focused on delivering operational excellence and competitive differentiation. Scott was the first to hold the title.\n\nScott acknowledges that gender had been a factor at points in her career. Early on she encountered men who said they didn\u2019t want women in leadership roles. On the other hand, she has worked with executives committed to creating more gender equity and bringing women into leadership roles.\n\nScott is reflective and honest about how the timing of her career impacted her ability to succeed. \u201cHad I been born 10 years earlier it would have been highly unlikely that I would have ended up in the position I had,\u201d she says. \u201cSome of your career is determined by the circumstances you find yourself in. You can only control so much of it. You can be equally talented but not exposed to the right people or be there for the right opportunities.\u201d\n\nScott left GATX in 2007 to become CIO of Crowe, an accounting, consulting, and tech firm. She retired from that position in 2020. She\u2019s now CEO of her own business, CIO Concierge LLC, a niche consultancy that provides executive-level coaching as well as IT branding and strategic planning services. \u201cIt\u2019s a way to pay it forward and help the next generation of technology leaders,\u201d she says.\n\nUp for the challenge\n\nLiberty Mutual Insurance Executive Vice President and CIO Monica Caldas credits, in part, a passion for technology and an early interest in problem-solving for setting her on the path to the executive suite.\n\nShe credits determination, too.\n\n\u201cAs an immigrant child, I learned that we are in charge of our own destiny,\u201d she says. \u201cI came to this country when I was young, and when we first arrived, my dad told me that America was a place for opportunity for those who work hard. That moment, and so many others, helped motivate me.\u201d\n\nAfter earning a bachelor\u2019s in information systems management, Caldas joined General Electric where she went through its Technology Leadership training program.\n\n\u201cIt was through that program that I learned how to push the limits of problem-solving with technology,\u201d she says. \u201cIt was a path that really kept me glued to the journey and one that led to a 17-year career at General Electric in roles with increasing levels of responsibility, global perspective, and leadership [including CIO positions].\u201d\n\nCaldas moved to Liberty Mutual in 2018, accepted a business segment CIO role to help the Retail Markets division accelerate a widescale transformation effort. She explains: \u201cI was intrigued by the opportunity to help transform the insurance industry with technology and data in a very meaningful way.\u201d\n\nCaldas took over the global CIO role in January 2023, joining the company\u2019s executive leadership team and overseeing a team of 5,000-plus engineers. She is the first woman to lead the company\u2019s technology department. None of that rattled her.\n\n\u201cThroughout my career, I have been drawn to roles that had big, complicated problem statements across various industries and parts of the world,\u201d she says. \u201cAll of the different roles I\u2019ve pursued are about pushing the art of what\u2019s possible and not settling for the status quo.\u201d\n\nYet at the same time Caldas, like other female CIOs, recognizes the gender imbalance that persists in IT. She points to studies that show women hold just 26% of technology jobs.\n\n\u201cAs I step into the CIO role as the first woman leading technology at our company, I think about how I execute on the role. The demands of the job don\u2019t care what gender orientation you are,\u201d she says. \u201cHowever, being the first female, I am also keenly aware that I have an incredible opportunity to inspire others, whether they are immigrants of various genders or if they are women who are unsure that they have a place in tech. Thus, my mission is first to continue to support the inclusive culture that we have for all people of all backgrounds to succeed in their own personal career aspirations.\u201d\n\nEnabling change\n\nLucilla Rastelli\u2019s CIO ambitions started early in her career, which started when she took a job with South African Airways right out of high school. She says company officials recognized her aptitude for math and computer science and offered her a position in an IT training program.\n\n\u201cI realized early that I was focused on solving problems and helping people. And I fell in love with it, and the ability to solve problems,\u201d Rastelli says. \u201cI quickly identified that technology could be very instrumental in driving change, in driving business outcomes, and also in helping people. So early on I knew I wanted to reach the top spot. I wanted to hold the seat where I can have the most impact.\u201d\n\nShe achieved that objective in 2019, when she took her first CIO position at GE HealthCare. She moved up to her second CIO position at the company two years later and then in February 2023 became the company\u2019s CIO of Global Service & Supply Chain. She is the first person in the newly created position and one of five CIOs at GE Healthcare.\n\nRastelli acknowledges some challenges as she built her career.\n\nShe couldn\u2019t afford the cost of college when she graduated from high school in her native South Africa. However, she earned her bachelor\u2019s in the United States through GE\u2019s tuition reimbursement program.\n\nAnd she says she experienced some self-doubts. \u201cOne of the first obstacles I encountered was my own imposter syndrome,\u201d she says, explaining when there\u2019s a lack of female talent in the leadership ranks \u201cyou wonder if you belong. But I\u2019ve also encountered some very strong support, and it enabled me to be bold.\u201d\n\nAs CIO today, Rastelli focuses on \u201cbeing able to drive fantastic business outcomes for GE HealthCare, being aligned and enabling strategy through technology. I\u2019m always focused on what we can do to help GE HealthCare achieve its goals.\u201d\n\nShe says she\u2019s also focused on creating a workplace where her team can help her achieve those objectives \u201cin a way that brings people the most joy and the most rewards in their careers.\u201d She strives to create an environment where employees can be their best selves and contribute their maximum.\n\nRastelli says she\u2019s also cognizant of the need to bring more women into the profession and to retain those who enter but leave as they advance. And she challenges others to do the same. She recounts one recent networking event where she was the only female CIO among dozens attending. When it was her turn to speak, she offered the attendees a challenge: \u201cNext time we get together you have to bring someone who looks like me.\u201d